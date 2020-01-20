Ayushmann Khurrana's Shush Mangal Zyada Saavdhan trailer is a game changer



Ayushmann Khurrana has struggled to choose scripts that have the perfect combination of entertainment and problems that must be addressed. The actor believes in saying the most important things with a touch of humor and that makes all these films successful and entertaining. The next actor Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan is a homosexual love story and the creators released the movie trailer today. The almost three-minute trailer takes you on a journey full of humor, drama, excellent dialogue and a strong message for homophobes. In addition to Ayushmann, movie stars Jitendra Kumar, Gajraj Rao and Neena Gupta.



Ayushmann and Jitendra have done it with their effortless romance and their sincere frustration of being surrounded by homophobic people who treat it as a problem. The opening scene says it all, when Ayushmann reveals it to a person who claims to be gay as "kab decides kiya ye banoge," he says, "Ye nahi gay." This will surely be a total hit. You do not agree See the advance that conveys the message loud and clear with perfect strokes in place. Directed by Hitesh Kewalya, the film hits theaters on February 21, 2020.