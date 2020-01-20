Australia's wild weather: first fires, now hail the size of a baseball

It was the last wild turn at this end of the Australian summers.

Large hail has rained in Sydney, Melbourne and Canberra in the last two days, destroying vehicles, drilling holes in the roofs and covering the lawn in front of Parliament.

Suddenly, a season of stifling heat, dry skies and voracious fires has given way to widespread electrical storms in southeastern Australia. The skies, once obscured by smoke, now loom with clouds and rain, at least for a few days.

The hail was as big as baseballs. Wind gusts exceeded 70 miles per hour. In some areas, an inch of rain fell in just 30 minutes. Some places experienced flash floods. Thousands of people were left without power.

But other images of the region, including a wall of dust that swept through rural New South Wales, offered a dramatic reminder that Australia's drought, and the devastating wildfires it has fueled, are far from over.