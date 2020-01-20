Australian Open 2020: Naomi Osaka and Serena Williams make winning openings | Tennis news





Naomi Osaka opened the tournament with a victory at Rod Laver Arena

The defending champion Naomi Osaka overcame the swirling winds and a tough opponent in Maria Bouzkova to advance in the Australian Open, while Serena Williams won the victory.

Osaka, who beat Petra Kvitova in the final 12 months ago to win his second Grand Slam title, had the honor of opening the tournament at Rod Laver Arena.

There was a brief alarm moment in the second set when he followed Czech Bouzkova, 21, 4-2, but Osaka won the next four games to seal a 6-2 and 6-4 victory.

The third seed will soon face China Zheng Saisai, who defeated Anna Kalinskaya 6-3 6-2.

Serena Williams lost only three games on the way to victory

Serena Williams He seems to be more determined to finally match Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slam titles in Melbourne and won a 6-0 and 6-3 victory over Anastasia Potapova.

Williams only needed 19 minutes to win the first set, but an 18-year-old Russian got in at least to make the score respectable.

"I hadn't been able to win as a mother, so it was nice to finally be able to win a tournament with a two-year-old boy," said Williams. I've been quite close but it was special for me and her. I wait for her. "

Williams, seeded eighth, won his first title for three years in Auckland last weekend.

Petra Kvitova It was even more convincing inside at Margaret Court Arena, dropping only one game in a 6-1 6-0 destruction of Czech partner Katerina Siniakova.

