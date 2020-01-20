Australian Open 2020: Dan Evans wins first round match in five sets | Tennis news





Dan Evans fought again to win in five sets at the Australian Open

The British n. 1 Dan Dan managed to win in two sets for the first time in his career, defeating American Mackenzie McDonald 3-6 4-6 6-1 6-2 6-3 at the Australian Open.

Evans had to qualify in Melbourne last year and is a demonstration of the impressive 12 months he has had entering this year's tournament in the highest ranking of his 32nd career and as the 30th seed.

He led Britain brilliantly in the ATP Cup in Sydney and enjoys the conditions in Melbourne, where he reached the fourth round in 2017, claiming the best victory of his career against Marin Cilic.

He spoke in the accumulation of the need to find the freedom to play his game now that he is considered the great weapon.

Evans will play Yoshihito Nishioka in the next round

There was nothing free about the 29-year-old in the first two sets and McDonald, whose ranking of 129 is artificially low after the injury, took full advantage.

Evans was struggling to contain his frustration, throwing his racket during the final game of the second set, but an immediate break at the beginning of the second changed the momentum and finally succeeded in impressive ways.

In the second round, Evans will face a talented Japanese player. Yoshihito Nishioka.

See our news, reports and reactions of the main tennis events by following us at skysports.com/tennis, our mobile app or our Twitter account @skysportstennis.