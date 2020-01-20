Australian Diamond head coach Lisa Alexander praised Jamaica's work against South Africa | Netball news

%MINIFYHTMLc17fda43e4470428485e00105a66157c12% %MINIFYHTMLc17fda43e4470428485e00105a66157c13%

The Sunshine Girls beat the SPAR Proteas 59-54 in the first match of the competition in Nottingham





%MINIFYHTMLc17fda43e4470428485e00105a66157c14% %MINIFYHTMLc17fda43e4470428485e00105a66157c15% Connie Francis's Sunshine Girls beat South Africa in the Vitality Nations Cup

Lisa Alexander, the head coach of the Australian Diamonds, praised the work of Connie Francis and the Sunshine Girls after Jamaica's victory in the Vitality Nations Cup.

After an incredibly disappointing competition from the Netball World Cup, and subsequent tensions and conflicts, the quality of Jamaica's production was an unknown quantity in this four-nation competition.

However, in the course of his 60 minutes in Nottingham, it became clear that Francis has gathered his players and helped restore his confidence.

Watch Jamaica's meeting with South Africa on YouTube Check out the game between Jamaica and South Africa as a whole using our streaming on the Sky Sports YouTube page

"I'm excited for Connie," Alexander said.

"It is not easy for the coaches business and to return to this position, particularly with a difficult political situation in Jamaican netball. He kept that concentration of players with each other and focused on representing Jamaica."

Vitality Nations Cup 2020: all live on Sky Sports and broadcast on YouTube Wednesday Jamaica vs New Zealand 5.15pm Sky Sports Mix, Main Event & Arena England vs South Africa 7.45pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena Saturday New Zealand vs South Africa 2.15pm Sky Sports Mix England vs Jamaica 4.45pm Sky Sports Mix & Main Event Sunday 3rd vs 4th place match 2.15pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena 1st vs 2nd place match 4.45pm Sky Sports Mix & Arena

Francis, like many other international coaches, has represented his nation as a player and is returning for a second term in charge as his main coach.

He previously led the team with a bronze medal at the World Championship in 2007 and Alexander believes that Francis's background is a great advantage for the team.

Australian Diamond head coach praised the impact of Connie Francis

"Connie has represented Jamaica and I think she has really spawned that spirit within the team," he said.

"You can see it out there, with Jhanile Fowler leading the team beautifully and other players like Beckford and Williams really add to that. It's exciting to see them out there."

Alexander's Australian Diamonds are not on trial for this competition and the head coach explained the reasons behind the decision.

5 o'clock Nicole Dixon and Connie Francis share the post-game perspective from the Jamaica camp Nicole Dixon and Connie Francis share the post-game perspective from the Jamaica camp

"We are not here because we made the decision two years ago for our program. With our Players Association, we have an agreement and an agreement with the players, part of that was having this January free after the World Cup," he said.

"So I'm here to spy, there's no other way to say it!

"I am looking at the opposition, analyzing the type of programs these players and coaches are implementing.

"I'm also doing a little recognition for our Suncorp Super Netball coaches and for the players who have already hired those teams."

Sky Sports is your home for netball: every moment of the Vitality Nations Cup is shown on air and broadcast on YouTube. The second day is January 22, with England against South Africa and New Zealand against Jamaica.