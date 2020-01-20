Ashley Graham grateful for love and support after the birth of Baby Boy

%MINIFYHTMLf3ffd9226d5867dc99503a5e55f3b21a12% %MINIFYHTMLf3ffd9226d5867dc99503a5e55f3b21a13%

WENN / Instar

The presenter of & # 39; American Beauty Star & # 39; announces through her social media account that she and her husband Justin Ervin welcomed their first child together on Saturday, January 18.

Up News Info –

Model Ashley Graham It is a new mom.

The 32-year-old woman has given birth to her first child with her husband Justin Ervin, and is a child.

Ashley shared the news in her Instagram story on Monday, January 20 and wrote: "At 6:00 p.m. Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time."

%MINIFYHTMLf3ffd9226d5867dc99503a5e55f3b21a14% %MINIFYHTMLf3ffd9226d5867dc99503a5e55f3b21a15%

<br />

Graham recently talked about his weight gain during pregnancy on social networks. "Throughout my pregnancy so far I have gained 50 pounds. And the best part is that I don't care!" She published.

"I have never felt better, and I am very grateful that my body and my son have allowed me to be as mobile and flexible as ever."

The model worked and enjoyed acupuncture and lymphatic massages throughout pregnancy, and explained: "I finally feel that I discovered all this pregnancy and how to feel my best."

<br />

The couple married in 2009.