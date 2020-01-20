Ashley Graham gives birth to her first child

Congratulations are in order! Ashley Graham Y Justin Ervin They are parents!

The supermodel and her nine-year-old husband welcomed their first child, a baby, on January 18, Graham shared on Instagram. "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," he wrote in his story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."

The bundle of joy comes two months after the superstar revealed the sex of the baby in The Ellen DeGeneres show. When answering a round of quick questions, the Pretty big The podcast host accidentally let it happen that she and Ervin were expecting a child. "A child," he shouted with joy. "I will have a child! I will be a mother to a child!"

The 31-year-old star previously announced her pregnancy with the help of her husband in August. On their ninth anniversary, the couple shared an exciting video on Instagram that showed them trying to get the perfect selfie angle. The camera then moved to reveal Graham's growing bulk. "Surprise!" the future parents exclaimed.