Ashley Graham gives birth to her first child

Congratulations are in order! Ashley Graham Y Justin Ervin They are parents!
The supermodel and her nine-year-old husband welcomed their first child, a baby, on January 18, Graham shared on Instagram. "At 6:00 pm on Saturday our lives changed for the better," he wrote in his story. "Thank you for all your love and support during this incredible time."
The bundle of joy comes two months after the superstar revealed the sex of the baby in The Ellen DeGeneres show. When answering a round of quick questions, the Pretty big The podcast host accidentally let it happen that she and Ervin were expecting a child. "A child," he shouted with joy. "I will have a child! I will be a mother to a child!"
The 31-year-old star previously announced her pregnancy with the help of her husband in August. On their ninth anniversary, the couple shared an exciting video on Instagram that showed them trying to get the perfect selfie angle. The camera then moved to reveal Graham's growing bulk. "Surprise!" the future parents exclaimed.
In its legend, the star sprang from the news. "Nine years ago, I married the love of my life," he wrote. "It has been the best trip with my favorite person in the world! Today we feel very blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our FAMILY IN GROWTH! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin. Life is about to improve."
Before the little girl arrived, Graham was open about her pregnancy experience with her fans. In October, the model posted a nude selfie on Instagram in a show of self-love for her changing body.
"Growing bigger and trying to hug my new body every day," the video captioned. "It's a trip and I'm very grateful to have such a supportive community."
This was not the first time the star shared a nude photo during her pregnancy. Shortly after announcing her baby's news in August, she shared a nude selfie on Instagram showing her stretch marks. "The same but a little different," he captioned the post.
Now, the new mom is in the bliss of the baby! Congratulations to the new parents!
