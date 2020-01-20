Ashley Graham gives birth to a baby!

%MINIFYHTML801e47bf6ab347b741f20dd1eb57c14612% %MINIFYHTML801e47bf6ab347b741f20dd1eb57c14613%

Ashley Graham and her husband Justin Ervin are now parents. The supermodel gave birth to her baby and turned to social networks to share the good news with her fans!

The two now have a son and the two are very proud and very happy to judge by their publication announcing that the new addition to the family is here.

While they shared the happy news today, it turned out that the newborn arrived in the world a couple of days ago, on January 18!

'At 6:00 pm. On Saturday our lives changed for the better. Thank you all for your love and support during this incredible time. 1.18.2020, "the mother said for the first time of 31 years to her followers.

This occurs after your pregnancy announcement, which was held on August 14.

Everything was even more special given the fact that it also doubled as his nine-year wedding anniversary tribute!

To commemorate the special day, the husband and wife posted a romantic clip on Ashley's platform and in the legend, she wrote: nueve Nine years ago I married the love of my life. It has been the best trip with my favorite person in the whole world! Today we feel very blessed, grateful and excited to celebrate with our GROWING FAMILY! Happy anniversary, @mrjustinervin ❤️ Life is about to get even better. "

During her pregnancy, the plus size model also tried to spread the body's positivity by hugging her pregnant body with nude images and messages such as: "Grow more and more and try to hug my new body every day."

As you can imagine, this helped many women who also hoped to feel better about themselves and have more confidence, so the positive comments they praised were also many.

Similarly, the beautiful model recognized that it felt great to have such a supportive community around her during this trip.



