ASAP Rocky: & # 39; I thanked President Trump for his help after leaving the Swedish jail! & # 39;

Asap Rocky has revealed that he spoke and thanked President Donald Trump after he was finally released from his term in a Swedish jail.

"I talked to (Trump) to thank them," he told The Breakfast Club. "I don't agree with all the political bullshit he does, but I'm grateful for everyone who supported me there (Swedish prison)."

Trump spoke with the Swedish government while Rocky was detained and tried to free the rapper. After being released, Trump complained that Rocky had not thanked him, but Rocky says yes.

He continued: "So I am really in Sweden and thinking about all this political crap, I was thinking that it would make my situation worse, but I was still grateful. I only keep it one hundred," he told radio broadcasters.

He added: "Regardless of the political crap, I kept it cordial and very respectful because I was grateful."