As the trial approaches, Trump's lawyers believe that the case of political trial is & # 39; flimsy & # 39; | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLce9844fbbd2cf541590031098e5c093c12% %MINIFYHTMLce9844fbbd2cf541590031098e5c093c13%

The legal team of the president of the United States, Donald Trump, said Monday that he did "absolutely nothing wrong,quot;, describing the case of political trial against him as "flimsy,quot; and a "dangerous perversion of the Constitution."

Trump's lawyers' report, presented before the arguments expected this week at the Senate political trial trial, offered a more detailed view of the defense lines they intend to use against the Democratic efforts to condemn the president and expel him from office. for his dealings with Ukraine. It is understood as a response to a brief presented two days ago by the House Democrats who summarized weeks of testimony from more than a dozen witnesses when exposing the case of political trial.

Plus:

The 110-page presentation of the White House changed the tone towards a more legal response. Still, it depended on Trump's claim that he did nothing wrong and did not commit a crime, even though the accusation does not depend on a material violation of the law, but rather on the vague definition of "other serious crimes. and misdemeanors "as established in the Constitution.

%MINIFYHTMLce9844fbbd2cf541590031098e5c093c14% %MINIFYHTMLce9844fbbd2cf541590031098e5c093c15%

He says that the two articles of political trial presented against the president – abuse of power and obstruction of Congress – do not amount to crimes of political trial. He claims that the political trial investigation focused on Trump's request that the president of Ukraine open an investigation on Democratic rival Joe Biden never tried to find the truth.

"Instead, the House Democrats were determined from the beginning to find some way, however, to corrupt the extraordinary power of political judgment to use it as a political tool to nullify the outcome of the 2016 elections and interfere in the 2020 elections, "Trump said legally. The team wrote. "All of that is a dangerous perversion of the Constitution that the Senate should condemn quickly and flatly."

It was expected that the prosecution team of the House of Representatives administrators would spend another day at Capitol Hill preparing for the trial, which will be under great security. Before the presentation, the prosecutors of the Chamber arrived at the Capitol to visit the Senate chamber. Opening arguments are expected within days following a debate on the rules.

The White House report argues that the articles of political judgment approved by the House are "structurally flawed,quot; because they accuse multiple acts, creating "a menu of options,quot; as possible grounds for conviction.

Trump's team claims that the Constitution requires senators to agree "on the specific basis of the sentence,quot; and that there is no way to guarantee that senators agree which acts are worthy of removal.

The team accused the Democrats of diluting the standards of political trial, an argument that echoed the case presented Sunday by one of Trump's lawyers, Alan Dershowitz, who argued in the talk shows that the contested crimes should be a "criminal conduct." That statement has been rejected by academics, and Representative Adam Schiff, Democratic president of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, called it "absurd position."