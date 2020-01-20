Artist of the week: Roddy Ricch

The success of both his song & # 39; The Box & # 39; as from the album & # 39; Please Excuse Me for Being Autosocial & # 39; He has even made great stars like Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez get nervous.

Roddy ricch he was a relatively unknown rapper from Compton when he started, but now he has even managed to get the likes of Justin Bieber Y Selena Gomez begging people to broadcast their own music. Now he has become a successful rising rap star thanks to his single "The Box," which went viral on TikTok.

"The Box" was not even an official single from Ricch's debut album "Please Excuse Me for Being Antisocial," but it quickly had a big impact on the application and streaming services. The song has garnered more than 100 million broadcasts so far on Spotify in addition to governing the Billboard Hot 100. In doing so, he defeated a strong contender, Justin "Yummy," despite the effort of the Canadian star to make his return the only one on the weekly list.

Not only the song, but his album was also well received by the public. "Please excuse me for being antisocial" debuted at number 1 on the Billboard 200 list, which was an incredible feat considering it was simply his debut album. He even scared Selena Gomez a lot, because his album "Rare" and Roddy's album were side by side for the number 1 spot on the weekly list. This even led the singer to beg the fans to broadcast the album, in addition to buying the effort herself, something she rarely does.

Of course, your current success is not without hard work. Dallas Martin, senior vice president of A&R at Atlantic Records, said about the rapper: "He came to the studio and, without thinking about it, you could tell he was very focused on music. He liked three albums the first day." It was like, & # 39; Oh, wow, it's concentrated & # 39 ;. I've never seen an artist come here immediately and record so many records without excuses. "

He continued: "Roddy had a vision of what he wanted to do, he knew what he wanted to achieve and he knew how he wanted his sound to be. I realized he really had it. He knew what he wanted to do."