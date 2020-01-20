Home Entertainment Arsonal Battle Rapper: & # 39; Cassidy is a delirious character! &...

Arsonal Battle Rapper: & # 39; Cassidy is a delirious character! & # 39;

Bradley Lamb
The famous battle rapper, Arsonal De Rebel, visited The Breakfast Club, where he talked about his recent battle with Philadelphia rapper Cassidy.

During the battle, which took place in the hometown of Cassidy, Philadelphia, Cassidy was booed while trying to deliver her bars. At one point, the crowd sang Arsonal "3-0,quot; when they got tired of Cassidy's stale bars, which at some points were impossible to understand.

