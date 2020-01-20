Arsonal Battle Rapper: & # 39; Cassidy is a delirious character! & # 39;

The famous battle rapper, Arsonal De Rebel, visited The Breakfast Club, where he talked about his recent battle with Philadelphia rapper Cassidy.

During the battle, which took place in the hometown of Cassidy, Philadelphia, Cassidy was booed while trying to deliver her bars. At one point, the crowd sang Arsonal "3-0,quot; when they got tired of Cassidy's stale bars, which at some points were impossible to understand.

Things also became physical when Arsonal grabbed Cassidy and pushed him to the stage. But the game was allowed to continue.

It was not the first & # 39; L & # 39; that Cassidy took in recent months.

Cassidy also bombed in her last battle with Goodz, but Arsonal has her own theory of why the league still rocks with Cass.

"The leagues know they are going to take advantage of Cassidy because he is a delusional character that everyone likes to see," said Arsonal.

"They enjoy watching him take a beating like that. Because before me, he fought my man Goodz, and shattered him. It's as if they knew fans are going to see him. They're going to pay for that. They're going to the event. So why not use them? "

You can watch the full battle below: