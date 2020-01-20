Arsenal Invincibles: how the 2003-04 Wenger gunners spent a season without defeat

If it was the best season of the Premier League of all time is in debate, but the 2003-04 Arsenal team will always be distinguished from the rest as the invincibles & # 39;.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City team broke the record for the most points in a single campaign in the Premier League era with 100 points in 2017-18, and Manchester United also won the title with more than 90s than Gunners got in his undefeated career.

But none of those great teams can say they have spent an entire season without losing a league game.

So how did Arsenal do it? objective We have assembled a complete guide of one of the most famous teams in the history of English football.

What are invincibles? Who was the manager of the invincibles? Who were the key players of the Invincibles? What was the Invincibles squad? What results did the Invincibles achieve? What was the Premier League table for the Invincibles like?

What are invincibles?

The Invincibles is the name given to the Arsenal team that won the 2003-04 Premier League. The reason for the nickname is that they were undefeated in their 38 league games. They won 26 games and drew 12.

Arsenal generally lined up in a 4-4-2 formation, although it could also be labeled 4-2-3-1 due to the way Dennis Bergkamp fell into the position & # 39; No.10 & # 39; between midfield and attack.

The team is remembered primarily for their attacking genius. Thierry Henry was at the peak of his powers and finished second in the Golden Ballot vote in 2003 and fourth in 2004, and while Bergkamp approached the end of his career, he had not lost his brilliant movement or vision.

The left winger Robert Pires provided a secondary source of goals, scoring 14 in the league, while Patrick Vieira was the heart and brain of the team from the center of the field. On the right, Freddie Ljungberg was a fierce box-to-box player who raised his game for the big occasion.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/a7/89/gfx-arsenal-2003-04-invincibles_1noz5fl5etsvk1wkuk4cp45opd.png?t=-138178163,amp;w=500,amp;quality=80



What is not mentioned so often, particularly when comparing the Invincibles with the current Arsenal team, was that the Gunners also stood out defensively, conceding only 26 goals. Sol Campbell and Kolo Toure were a brilliant combination of athletics and intelligence at the center, Jens Lehmann brought international class in goal and Ashley Cole and Lauren were a dynamic full-back couple.

However, it was not only the quality of the staff, but also the way they were established. Arsenal was more like Atlético de Madrid than Barcelona, ​​with Gilberto Silva and Vieira in charge of protecting the defense and Cole and Lauren did not allow their desire to attack and overlap their duties in their own half. Pires and Ljungberg did not stay in the field, but they were expected to track and dump the ball.

That commitment to defense made Arsenal an even better team in the future than their talent would only suggest, because they were able to absorb the pressure in their own half before launching lethal counterattacks led by Henry.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/71/80/arsenal-invincibles_n86jw7eqakp314y2ccpezyyrv.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Who was the manager of the invincibles?

Arsene Wenger was the manager of Arsenal during his season of & # 39; Invincibles & # 39; in 2003-04.

After the victory over Leicester City that completed the undefeated Arsenal season, the guardian Writer Kevin Mitchell called Wenger the most cunning manager in the Premier League and "probably all football at the moment."

Wenger had not only revolutionized Arsenal, but the entire division, introducing new training, fitness and diet regimes that forced managers across the country to follow suit and demand greater professionalism and discipline from their players. Gone are the days of victories celebrated with fatty foods and several pints of beer.

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/3f/14/arsene-wenger-arsenal-invincibles_12m8nfgtaeywv12b1bi4d34blf.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



The French record of identifying players that nobody had heard of and turning them into full international players was also unmatched at that time. Toure was signed for £ 150,000 from an Ivorian club and became midfield and full-back in a central defender, while Ljungberg cost £ 3 million of Halmstads in Sweden.

Perhaps the most flattering compliment you can do to Wenger is that it was Sir Alex Ferguson's first true equal.

His star has since dropped and retreated to a minimum in 2018, leaving Arsenal in sixth place, but in its first decade in North London it was a brilliant combination of tactical nous and cruelty, bringing together teams that played dazzling football and not They were intimidated by anyone.

Who were the key players of the Invincibles?

https://images.daznservices.com/di/library/GOAL/35/58/thierry-henry-arsenal-invincibles_1s8eisgf1x0th13kamrl8yvblz.jpg?w=500,amp;quality=80



Thierry Henry can legitimately claim to be the best player of the Premier League era. It is not the only star in the conversation and some may argue that Alan Shearer and Ryan Giggs did it for a longer time, but only Cristiano Ronaldo has reached the heights of Arsenal's number 14 at its peak.

The Frenchman has been voted the best gunner of all time, anyway, and scored the best 30 goals of his career during the undefeated campaign. Simply put, everything Henry did was fast; Whether it was running, shooting or passing, it was as if he could do and see things twice as fast as everyone around him.

As was the case with approximately half of the XI holder of Arsenal, Henry arrived at Arsenal with a much smaller profile than he left them and had fought on the left wing during a solitary season at Juventus. Wenger, who had previously trained him in Monaco, paid £ 11 million to shorten his stay in Italy and made him a center forward.

His association with Bergkamp was the perfect combination of speed, skill and intelligence. With the tendency of the Dutchman to fall into the hole and Henry's fondness to leave the left flank, they were brilliant to find space and left the opposition centrals wondering if to follow them and be dragged across the field or left unattended.

What results did the Invincibles achieve?

Date Match Scorers August 16, 03 Arsenal 2-1 Everton Campbell, Pires August 24, 03 Middlesbrough 0-4 Arsenal Henry, Gilberto, Wiltord (2) August 27, 03 Arsenal 2-0 Aston Villa Campbell, Henry August 31, 03 Man City 1-2 Arsenal Wiltord, Ljunberg Sep 13, 03 Arsenal 1-1 Portsmouth Enrique Sep 21, 03 Man Utd 0-0 Arsenal None September 26, 03 Arsenal 3-2 Newcastle Utd Henry (2), Gilberto October 4, 03 Liverpool 1-2 Arsenal Hyypia (og), Pires October 18, 03 Arsenal 2-1 Chelsea Edu, Henry October 26, 03 Charlton Athletic 1-1 Arsenal Enrique November 1, 03 Leeds Utd 1-4 Arsenal Henry (2), Pires, Gilberto November 8, 03 Arsenal 2-1 Tottenham Pires, Ljungberg November 22, 03 Birmingham City 0-3 Arsenal Ljungberg, Bergkamp, ​​Pires November 30, 03 Arsenal 0-0 Fulham None 6 Dec 03 Leicester 1-1 Arsenal Gilberto 14 Dec 03 Arsenal 1-0 Blackburn Rovers Bergkamp 20 Dec 03 Bolton Wanderers 1-1 Arsenal Pires 26 Dec 03 Arsenal 3-0 Wolves Craddock (og), Henry (2) Dec 29, 03 Southampton 0-1 Arsenal Pires January 7, 04 Everton 1-1 Arsenal Kanu January 10, 04 Arsenal 4-1 Middlesbrough Henry, Queudrue (og), Pires, Ljungberg January 18, 04 Aston Villa 0-2 Arsenal Henry (2) February 1, 04 Arsenal 2-1 Man City Tarnat (og), Henry February 7, 04 Wolves 1-3 Arsenal Bergkamp, ​​Henry, Toure February 10, 04 Arsenal 2-0 Southampton Henry (2) February 21, 04 Chelsea 1-2 Arsenal Scallop, Edu February 28, 04 Arsenal 2-1 Charlton Athletic Pires, Henry Mar 13, 04 Blackburn Rovers 0-2 Arsenal Henry, Pires Mar 20, 04 Arsenal 2-1 Bolton Wanderers Henry, Pires Mar 28, 04 Arsenal 1-1 Man Utd Enrique April 9, 04 Arsenal 4-2 Liverpool Henry (3), Pires Apr 11, 04 Newcastle Utd 0-0 Arsenal None Apr 16, 04 Arsenal 5-0 Leeds Utd Pires, Henry (4) April 25, 04 Totteham 2-2 Arsenal Scallop, Pires May 1, 04 Arsenal 0-0 Birmingham None May 4, 04 Portsmouth 1-1 Arsenal Kings May 9, 04 Fulham 0-1 Arsenal Kings May 15, 04 Arsenal 2-1 Leicester Henry, Scallop

What was the Invincibles squad?

Do not. Pos Player Applications Goals one G K Jens Lehmann 38 0 0 3 DF Ashley Cole 32 0 0 4 4 Mf Patrick Vieira 29 3 5 5 DF Martin Keown 3 (7) 0 0 7 7 Mf Robert Pires 33 (3) 14,gt; 8 Mf Fredrik Ljungberg 27 (3) 4 4 9 9 Fw Jose Antonio Reyes 7 (6) two 10 Fw Dennis Bergkamp 21 (7) 4 4 eleven Fw Sylvain Wiltord 8 (4) 3 12 DF Lauren 30 (2) 0 0 14 Fw Thierry henry 37 30 fifteen Mf Ray Parlor 12 (10) 0 0 17 Mf Edu 12 (17) two 18 years DF Pascal Cygan 10 (8) 0 0 19 Mf Gilberto Silva 29 (3) 4 4 22 DF Gael Clichy 7 (5) 0 0 2. 3 DF Campbell sun 35 one 25 Fw Nwankwo Kanu 3 (7) one 28 DF Kolo Toure 36 (1) one 30 Fw Jeremie Aliadiere 3 (7) 0 0 39 Mf David Bentley one 0 0 Four. Five DF Justin Hoyte (one) 0 0

* Includes all players to make at least one appearance in the Premier League.

What was the Premier League table for the Invincibles like?