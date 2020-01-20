Ari Lennox defends Rihanna against angry fans urging her to release new music

WENN / Derrick Salters / Avalon

& # 39; This woman has just become a multimillion-dollar goddess of sensations, and you have the nerve to cry and scream because Rihanna doesn't let go of music! & # 39; says angry on an Instagram Live.

Ari Lennox has had enough seeing people criticizing Rihanna for not releasing his new music as promised. Therefore, when asked to share his opinion about it during a recent Instagram Live, the new R&B singer struggled to defend the beauty mogul.

Looking puzzled after reading a question that said: "How do you feel about Rihanna not releasing music," she said in a very sarcastic tone, "Rihanna has been dropping tracks, since she was a sixteen-year-old baby, pumping everything in the damn repetitions of motherf ** ka **. She never stops. This woman found love. This woman got a damn makeup company. This woman got a damn fashion line. This woman just became a multi-million dollar sensation. Goddess, and you have the nerve to cry and shout because Rihanna doesn't let go of music? "

She continued to assure people, this time in an angry tone, that Rih's music will come and be the "best shit music you've ever heard in a shitty time. You're going to twerking that damn shit on stage." In addition to scolding Rih fans, Ari told them: "Listen, be patient. The queen is coming and it will be fantastic. She will be out of this world … She deserves to take her mother * ** time."

<br />

In 2018, Rih revealed that his long-awaited album would be released in 2019. However, even after the year changed to 2020, the effort has not yet reached the stores, which caused people to get angry and start criticizing it. in social networks. . The "Ocean & # 39; s 8"The star itself has not responded to the outrage of the fans.

The last time he joked about the album was in December 2019, when he posted a video of a puppy shaking his head to house of pain"Jumping Around" along with a legend that says: "Update: I listen to the R9 alone and refuse to launch it."