Andy Robertson supports Liverpool teammate Roberto Firmino to end Anfield's goal drought | Soccer news

Highlights: Liverpool defeats Manchester United to go with 16 points ahead

Andy Robertson has told Robert Firmino to keep the faith after his goal drought in Anfield continued against Manchester United.

The Brazilian found the net with a brilliant frizzled effort during the first half, only to not allow it after VAR ruled that Virgil van Dijk had committed a foul on David De Gea when he was competing for a high ball.

Firmino's nine goals this season have hit the road, with his last goal from Anfield against Porto last April, but Robertson believes it is only a matter of time before that sterile streak ends.

"It's hard, that's VAR for you," Robertson said of Firmino's repelled attack. "You celebrate the goal and Bobby is thinking & # 39; I'm back in Anfield and I've scored again & # 39 ;.

"It was a fantastic blow, and then, of course, it is ruled out. That's football. Bobby's goal in Anfield will arrive sooner rather than later."

4:50 Virgil van Dijk talks about his goal and his air dominance against Manchester United Virgil van Dijk talks about his goal and his air dominance against Manchester United

Liverpool extended its clean sheet streak to seven games with its 2-0 victory over Manchester United. Robertson is part of a Reds defense that has not conceded a Premier League goal since December 4 and Scotland’s international agreed with Patrice Evra’s comments on the Sky sports study that his defensive partner Virgil van Dijk is the best center-half in the world.

"I have the pleasure of playing by your side," he said. "He is a fantastic role model and a fantastic player."

"If there are some young and promising central halves, I would suggest seeing Virgil van Dijk. It makes it look easy, but that is due to all the hard work he has done. Try to improve every day."

5:27 Jurgen Klopp was very happy with the way his team dominated great periods of the game against Manchester United Jurgen Klopp was very happy with the way his team dominated great periods of the game against Manchester United

Liverpool has extended its leadership at the top of the Premier League to 16 points, which led to "Let's win the league,quot; chants for the first time this season.

Robertson, however, refused to get carried away.

"Until the signal of champions is above our head, then we don't believe anything," he said. "Yes, it is a comfortable advantage, but we know how difficult this league is."

"We beat Manchester United and in four days we go to Wolves, which are flying. It's an incredibly difficult game."

"In a couple of weeks, the table can change. It's up to us to stay 100% focused and not allow that to happen."

"If we do, we will continue marking the games and hope to get closer and closer."