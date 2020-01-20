Alpine skier Marta Bassino arrives at the fourth podium of the season after impressing in Italy | News News





Marta Bassinowas excited with a good show in the Italian Alps

Italian skier Marta Bassino had an emotional weekend in front of her local fans as she climbed the podium for the fourth time this season.

the Sky Sports Scholar it started the campaign with its first World Cup gold in Killington in the giant slalom a month ago and the form shows no signs of slowing down with a third in the parallel giant slalom in Sestriere.

It was the fourth time Bassino was on the podium of the season when French skier Clara Direz got her first victory in her career.

"What a day! It has been so emotional to compete at home, in front of so many fans," Bassino said.

"Maybe the blue course is a little faster at the bottom, but at the end of the day, you should go fast from top to bottom."

"It's been two magical days. On Saturday I was a little upset about the result, but I turned the page and focused on Sunday's race."

"Every day is different and each race has its own history and I am very proud to have been able to obtain this third place in Sestriere, in my region Piedmont!"

The American star, the American star Mikaela Shiffrin, extended his leadership in the general classification of the World Cup to 249 points ahead of the Slovak Petra Vlhova, with the Italian Federica Brignone 11 points further back in third place.