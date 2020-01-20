Home Entertainment All the sincere moments in the SAG 2020 Awards that you cannot...

All the sincere moments in the SAG 2020 Awards that you cannot miss

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
1
When it came to SAG 2020 AwardsThere were some moments that you just had to see to believe.

When the stars arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, it was not known how things would unfold, as the many familiar faces of Hollywood came out on the red carpet and reached the list A event.

In addition to who would leave with a coveted statue, the night was also full of possibilities for nostalgic meetings and meetings. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there were many of the three, and the cameras captured everything.

Of course, the biggest moment off the screen of the night was when the famous former and two of the winners of the night Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt they crossed behind the scenes, hugged each other and sent the Internet to a frenzy that won't diminish for at least another 24 hours.

In addition to the sweet moment of Aniston and Pitt, there were many more among the sea of ​​celebrities that the butterflies were filmed permanently for pop culture fans to remember in the coming years.

Judging by the many sincere photos, there was a lot of love, friendship and happiness in the air of the awards. But don't trust our word: see all the sincere moments of the SAG Awards in the E gallery! Then.

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston

the Morning program The co-stars posed sweetly for the cameras.

Nicole Kidman, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston

The beloved actresses laughed at the annual awards.

Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Emma McIntyre / Getty Images for Turner

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston

The interaction of the famous ex at the awards ceremony practically set the Internet on fire.

Christina Applegate, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Jon Kopaloff / Getty Images

Christina Applegate

the Dead to me The actress made a prominent pose on the red carpet.

Helena Bonham Carter, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

FREDERIC J. BROWN / AFP through Getty Images

Helena Bonham Carter

the crown Star looked ultra fabulous in a couple of shades on the red carpet.

Julia Butters, Margot Robbie, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Sciulli / Getty Images for Turner

Julia Butters and Margot Robbie

the Once upon a time in Hollywood The co-stars showed the cameras big smiles.

Iain Armitage, Meryl Streep, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Iain Armitage and Meryl Streep

The 11-year-old nominee had a moment with the queen of the big screen.

Rachel Brosnahan, Alex Borstein, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

JEAN-BAPTISTE LACROIX / AFP through Getty Images

Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein

the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel co-stars soaked at the time of the wonderful victory of their cast.

Brad Pitt, Screen Actors Guild 2020 Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Chelsea Guglielmino / Getty Images

Brad Pitt

the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor gave a very enthusiastic thumb to something.

Caleb McLaughlin, Gaten Matarazzo, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Morgan Lieberman / Getty Images

Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo

the Strange things The stars seemed to be the best friends in the show.

Camila Mendes, Francesca Reale, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Frazer Harrison / Getty Images

Francesca Reale and Camila Mendes

The actresses took a moment for a selfie on the red carpet.

Jack McBrayer, Daniel Levy, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Jack McBrayer and Daniel Levy

Funny men gave the cameras a lot of facial expression for this click.

Elisabeth Moss, Jennifer Aniston, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Salangsang / Variety / Shutterstock

Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer Aniston

The nominated companions embodied the brotherhood on the red carpet.

Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez

The famous lovebirds posed for a selfie with some men and women in uniform.

Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup, Leslie Bibb, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner

Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup and Leslie Bibb

This moment deserves a frame.

Reese Witherspoon, Kathryn Newton, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images for Turner

Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton

The mother and daughter duo on screen posed for a very glamorous selfie.

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez, Renee Zellweger, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

Kevin Mazur / Getty Images for Turner)

Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez and Renée Zellweger

Talk about a trio of powerful stars!

Scarlett Johansson, Colin Jost, 2020 Screen Actors Guild Awards, SAG Awards, Candids

John Shearer / Getty Images for PEOPLE

Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost

The engaged couple shared an image of the perfect moment outside the show.

