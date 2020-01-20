All the sincere moments in the SAG 2020 Awards that you cannot miss

When it came to SAG 2020 AwardsThere were some moments that you just had to see to believe.

When the stars arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, it was not known how things would unfold, as the many familiar faces of Hollywood came out on the red carpet and reached the list A event.

In addition to who would leave with a coveted statue, the night was also full of possibilities for nostalgic meetings and meetings. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there were many of the three, and the cameras captured everything.

%MINIFYHTML7a8080d875985ab0f2edb9f92ea5233414% %MINIFYHTML7a8080d875985ab0f2edb9f92ea5233415%

Of course, the biggest moment off the screen of the night was when the famous former and two of the winners of the night Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt they crossed behind the scenes, hugged each other and sent the Internet to a frenzy that won't diminish for at least another 24 hours.