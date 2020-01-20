All the sincere moments in the SAG 2020 Awards that you cannot miss

When it came to SAG 2020 AwardsThere were some moments that you just had to see to believe.
When the stars arrived at the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles on Sunday for the 26th ceremony, it was not known how things would unfold, as the many familiar faces of Hollywood came out on the red carpet and reached the list A event.
In addition to who would leave with a coveted statue, the night was also full of possibilities for nostalgic meetings and meetings. Fortunately for fans everywhere, there were many of the three, and the cameras captured everything.
Of course, the biggest moment off the screen of the night was when the famous former and two of the winners of the night Jennifer Aniston Y Brad Pitt they crossed behind the scenes, hugged each other and sent the Internet to a frenzy that won't diminish for at least another 24 hours.
In addition to the sweet moment of Aniston and Pitt, there were many more among the sea of celebrities that the butterflies were filmed permanently for pop culture fans to remember in the coming years.
Judging by the many sincere photos, there was a lot of love, friendship and happiness in the air of the awards. But don't trust our word: see all the sincere moments of the SAG Awards in the E gallery! Then.
Billy Crudup and Jennifer Aniston
the Morning program The co-stars posed sweetly for the cameras.
Nicole Kidman and Jennifer Aniston
The beloved actresses laughed at the annual awards.
Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston
The interaction of the famous ex at the awards ceremony practically set the Internet on fire.
Christina Applegate
the Dead to me The actress made a prominent pose on the red carpet.
Helena Bonham Carter
the crown Star looked ultra fabulous in a couple of shades on the red carpet.
Julia Butters and Margot Robbie
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The co-stars showed the cameras big smiles.
Iain Armitage and Meryl Streep
The 11-year-old nominee had a moment with the queen of the big screen.
Rachel Brosnahan and Alex Borstein
the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel co-stars soaked at the time of the wonderful victory of their cast.
Brad Pitt
the Once upon a time in Hollywood The actor gave a very enthusiastic thumb to something.
Caleb McLaughlin and Gaten Matarazzo
the Strange things The stars seemed to be the best friends in the show.
Francesca Reale and Camila Mendes
The actresses took a moment for a selfie on the red carpet.
Jack McBrayer and Daniel Levy
Funny men gave the cameras a lot of facial expression for this click.
Elisabeth Moss and Jennifer Aniston
The nominated companions embodied the brotherhood on the red carpet.
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez
The famous lovebirds posed for a selfie with some men and women in uniform.
Sam Rockwell, Billy Crudup and Leslie Bibb
This moment deserves a frame.
Reese Witherspoon and Kathryn Newton
The mother and daughter duo on screen posed for a very glamorous selfie.
Catherine Zeta-Jones, Jennifer Lopez and Renée Zellweger
Talk about a trio of powerful stars!
Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost
The engaged couple shared an image of the perfect moment outside the show.
