All images of Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan of Umang 2020

Umang stays every year to keep the Mumbai Police motivated and entertained and recognize the effort they made throughout the year. Last night, the event was held in Mumbai and who is who from Bollywood appeared looking elegant and dazzling. Umang also had many stars, including Hrithik Roshan, Sonakshi Sinha, Sonakshi Sinha and more. But two people who always get all the attention came to the event and captivated everyone.



We are talking about nothing less than Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan. The duo was present at the event and made sure to entertain the audience, interact with other celebrities and even pose happily to take photos on the red carpet. Check out all the photos of the two B-town mega stars below.

