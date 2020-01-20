Alia Bhatt heads to Ranbir Kapoor's house after a tiring day at work



Alia Bhatt's talent has witnessed the audience movie after movie. Alia has some extremely interesting projects on her kitten that currently include Takht, Brahmastra and Gangubai Kathiawadi. But the actress is not only nailing him professionally, but also has a stable personal life. She has been in a relationship with Ranbir Kapoor for over a year and they have been strengthening since they began. Today, Alia was first hired at Sanjay Leela Bhansali's office to finish a job, but shortly after the actress was released from work, she was seen at the house of boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor, who flew from Delhi last night.

Dressed in a pair of ripped jeans, a bare razor back and a short jacket of the same tone, Alia smiled and greeted when she saw the pants. Check out the photos below.