After the Berlin summit, what's next for Libya? The | News

Berlin Germany – At a summit that brought together supporters of major factions at war in Libya, world leaders pledged to end foreign interference and work towards a "permanent ceasefire."

Sunday's conference in Berlin was the last of many diplomatic attempts to push Libya on a path to peace.

The participation of so many important powers involved in the conlift signaled a renewed sense of urgency to stop the spiral of violence, but the future of what was agreed depends largely on the good faith of the signatories and their ability to pressure their Libyan. allies, which remain seriously in doubt.

The meeting in Berlin was attended by Turkey, Russia, the United Arab Emirates and Egypt, and included representatives from the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, the Congo, Algeria, the United Nations, the African Union and the United Nations.

Fayez al-Sarraj, who heads the National Agreement Government (GNA) with international recognition based in Tripoli, and his rival, the renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar, attended but did not participate.

All parties signed a 55-point statement, in which they also pledged to respect a UN-imposed arms embargo, which has so far failed to stop the influx of troops, cash and weapons to the rich northern oil state from Africa.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel said there was a "vThe arduous road "ahead to end the bloodshed in a war that has become a complex battle of power for economic and geopolitical influence.

The agreement sought to build on an unstable ceasefire negotiated by Turkey and Russia on January 12, calling on "all interested parties to redouble their efforts for a sustained suspension of hostilities, scale reduction and a permanent ceasefire. ".

Merkel, who convened the summit, said al-Sarraj and Haftar were informed about the discussions, but did not participate or meet.

Libya has been in crisis since the death of Muammar Gaddafi in a 2011 uprising, with several factions and militias taking advantage of the power vacuum to secure the territory and control of Africa's largest oil reserves.

Haftar's attempt to capture Tripoli, which began in April last year, marked the beginning of the last stage of the conflict, and has seen thousands of deaths in intense fighting, focused mainly on the suburbs of the capital city.

"Berlin was useful to demonstrate that Europe and the European states are more involved in the Libyan archive and are more interested in linking with the regional powers directly involved in the conflict in order to pressure them to intensify," Claudia Gazzini, principal analyst of the International Crisis. Group, "he told Al Jazeera." The key question will be whether it will be enough to reduce the conflict or not. "

Lack of progress could undermine the process. Tarek Megerisi, political researcher at the European External Relations Council

A UN arms embargo has been implemented since 2011, but its application has been weak and foreign powers have supplied their Libyan allies.

While Turkey has increased its supply of troops and weapons to the GNA in recent months, Haftar's military force has been reinforced by Russia, Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.

"Only time will tell how sincere these commitments are … we will have to see if the weapons continue to arrive and if the combatants are sent or not," Gazzini said.

The conclusions of the Berlin summit will be sent to the UN Security Council for approval and approval; The promise to end foreign interference will continue to be the equivalent of a gentleman's agreement unless the council members decide to impose sanctions.

It is feared that Sunday's agreement will not make sense: states that violate the existing embargo will go unpunished and permanent members of the UN Security Council, such as Russia and France, continue to show political sympathies towards Haftar.

In the coming days, a meeting between five military officers on each side is expected.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres confirmed that these representatives were appointed in Berlin on Sunday. Previously al-Serraj had named only three and Haftar none.

"The signs of positivity at this meeting would be a sign of good faith that would inform the management of the Berlin agreement by the Security Council, but the lack of progress could undermine the process," said Tarek Megerisi, a political researcher at the European Council of External relationships. .

"However, if it is a very negative meeting, it really is not going anywhere (and) the Haftar generals are simply tribune, then we can probably expect a return of violence," he told Al Jazeera.

"That meeting … will be the first example of whether the Haftar sponsors had any honesty in their commitment to pressure it to adopt a resolution."

The UN peace plan foresees three defined streams of discussions to build on a permanent ceasefire – political, military and economic – to address issues of peace, governance and management of public finances.

"As long as there are some tangible changes (in these meetings) we could see that the process is moving forward," Gazzini said. "But all this is very fragile, and the chances of spoiling them, boycotting them and causing a scandal during these meetings are enormous."

Haftar has proved an unpredictable figure even for his allies, resisting Russia's pressure in Moscow last week to formally sign a ceasefire agreement before retiring.

The 76-year-old commander pushed tensions further with the closure of key oil fields and ports on the eve of the summit, immediately paralyzing Libya's oil production from 1.2 million to just 72,000 barrels per day and raising crude oil prices. all over the world.

Libyan National Army forces and militias loyal to their leader Haftar control much of the country's oil-producing regions, and take advantage of the fact that the renegade commander has been willing to relax, even when the signatories in Berlin reaffirmed their support for the National authority based in Tripoli. Petroleum Corporation

"This suggests that they will not entertain Haftar's ways of selling oil independently and that things will be forced to return to what they were," Megerisi said.

"Along with some other things, Haftar has had bad plays and a bad interpretation of the situation around the conflict, so it could work against him and not in his favor."