Aaron Rodgers: Super Bowl window is still open for the Green Bay Packers

Aaron Rodgers is confident that Sunday's loss to the 49ers did not represent his last chance to win a second Super Bowl with the Packers.

Rodgers, 36, led the Packers to the NFL title in February 2011, but since then he has been frustrated in his search for another ring. The success of the 49ers 37-20 at the Levi & # 39; s Stadium marked the third defeat of the Green Bay NFC championship in six seasons.

Rodgers, now 36, threw two touchdowns and two selections as the Packers could not recover from a unilateral first half, but he believes that this team can still win again, helped by general manager Brian Gutekunst and head coach Matt LaFleur .

"The exciting thing is that I have a lot of faith and confidence in Brian and his staff," he said. "I think Matt LaFleur deserves a lot of credit for the way we perform week after week."

"He even established the vision every week. Very simple messages. With his leadership and empowerment of the boys the way he did it, and with Brian adding pieces as he did during the offseason and will continue to do so, the window is open for we,quot;.

"That's the exciting thing. It doesn't make this feel (better), but it's very exciting to keep going."

"The window is open and I think we will soon be on the right side of one of these."

However, Rodgers acknowledges that such defeats are especially painful in the last years of an esteemed career.

"It's a little raw right now, sure." "It definitely hurts a little more than before in the race just because you realize how difficult it is to get to this place."

"With all the changes this offseason (a new coach), the installation of a new system and a new program, to get to this point, you feel it was something special because it just made no sense."

"We were not chosen by most people to win our division, but we found a way not only to do it, but to win a home playoff game and get to this place."

"It felt like I was meant to be almost, so it was a bit of a disappointment."

"It's a bit more disappointing when you realize that I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as me behind me."