Aaron Rodgers of the Packers sees NFL mortality focus after the loss of the NFC championship

SANTA CLARA, Calif. – Aaron Rodgers stood three yards behind the scrimmage line, hands on hips, watching his Super Bowl hopes turn to dust.

The 36-year-old quarterback had led the Packers to the 30-yard line of the 49ers, hoping to make their 17-0 deficit in the second quarter more manageable. But Rodgers couldn't bear a snap from the Corey Lindsey center. He watched the resulting battle from afar, then slowly left the field once it became clear that the San Francisco lineman, DeForest Buckner, had jumped on the loose ball.

Green Bay never approached after that time, part of the 37-20 loss in the NFC championship game.

The Packers want to believe that they will advance deeply in the playoffs again next year. But Rodgers, once considered a lock for several Super Bowl appearances, has little time. The preventable errors, a loose ball and two interceptions, were particularly heartbreaking for the caller.

"It definitely hurts a little more than before in the race just because you realize how difficult it is to get to this place," Rodgers said. "I don't have the same number of years ahead of me as behind me."

The Packers under freshman Matt LaFleur enjoyed their best season since 2016. They were 13-3 in the regular season behind an improved defense and ambushed the Seahawks in the divisional round. Rodgers threw 30 touchdown passes to six interceptions, including the playoffs.

He will return next year. Outstanding runner Aaron Jones will also return, as does catcher Davante Adams, potentially with deeper threats around him, when Márquez Valdés-Scantling and Allen Lazard enter their third year in the league. There will be cap roomand draft selections to further strengthen the list.

Jones was among the most optimistic players of the Packers after Sunday's defeat, confident that the cast that will return will be enough to return to this place in 2021. Rodgers feels that another year under LaFleur will also help, with the coach's preferred tempo implemented since Week 1.

"When you have people like you by your side, you are ready to go to war with them," Jones said. "I love each of these guys … Our future looks very bright here, and I'm excited to be a part of it."

However, several veterans expressed concern, and outside frustration, at the challenge of regrouping and attacking the NFC again. After Green Bay arrived at the NFC championship game in 2016, the playoffs were completely lost in 2017 and 2018.

"It's hard to get back to these games," said cornerback Tramon Williams. "I've been in four NFC championship games in 14 years."

Adams said: "You get the trophy or not. For what we have come and no matter how much we have done, it sucks to fall short."

Rodgers sometimes showed his age on Sunday. He had those three turnovers and totaled only 64 aerial yards in the first half. But he also showed his enduring ability at other times, leading three scoring units in the second half as part of his vintage style of despair.

As with other great pins in his last years, Rodgers will probably see more support from the rest of his team in the future. However, despite his remaining talent, he does not appear to be the same player who won Super Bowl 45 at age 27. He is not hiding from that, or pretending that his third defeat in the NFC championship in six seasons does not hurt. a little extra

But Rodgers is hoping he can still secure a second Super Bowl ring before retiring. He has repeatedly said that football was again fun for him in 2019. There is no reason for him to give up, even if he now recognizes his own mortality.

"The execution and moving parts (of the offensive) will continue to improve," Rodgers said. "The window is open, and I think we'll be on the right side of … things very soon."