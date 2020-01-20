Aaron Carter threatens to sue the artist for accusing him of stealing works of art

%MINIFYHTML6c595b1c0925d610061b4ad2f4cd5b8512% %MINIFYHTML6c595b1c0925d610061b4ad2f4cd5b8513%

Instead of apologizing or withdrawing the promotion of his clothing line featuring the work of art in question, the singer of & # 39; I & # 39; m Gonna Miss You Forever & # 39; He insists that the image has been made public and paid to use it.

Aaron Carter He has been criticized for allegedly embezzling the work of digital artist Jonas Jodicke to promote his merchandise.

The 32-year-old singer and Jodicke, 25, met on Friday (January 17) on Twitter after the creative, based in Berlin, Germany, questioned a photo of a pair of lions that the star of "I Want Candy "posted while linking to your website.

"Hi @aaroncarter … You are using my artwork to promote your merchandise," he wrote. "I have not given you permission to do so. My art is being commercially exploited by people on a daily basis. Artists also have rights!"

However, his words were not well received by the singer, who told the artist: "You should have taken it as a compliment d ** k … I guess I'll see you in the small claims court F ** KERY."

Carter added: "A MINE fan sent me this. There they go again, the answer is No, this image has been made public and I am (sic) using it to promote my clothing line."

Jodicke expressed his frustration with lifting his work without credit or permission, with stars that include Virgin supposedly "taking my hard work for their own purposes without even asking."

He later spoke with Forbes about how Carter drew attention to his complaint, leaving the artist community "outraged."

"Your response to my tweet was what caused the storm of tweets," Jodicke said. "Instead of apologizing or approaching me to discuss things, he insulted me and said I would be glad he was using my art to promote his store."

Meanwhile, the musician shared an Instagram video, promising that "those people will be sued" because he paid the Shutterstock photo agency for the art, and added: "Tell your friends to fuck you, idiot. Damn idiots!"