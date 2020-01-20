& # 39; When we leave the EU, we cannot abandon our compassion and humanity & # 39; | Children's rights

Names marked with an asterisk have been changed to protect identities.

Samos, Greece – The youngest unaccompanied minor on the Greek island of Samos, who hopes to join the family in Europe, is not yet a teenager.

The boy lives in a refugee camp on a hillside next to the island's capital, Samos Town, along with another 7,200 refugees and asylum seekers, in a space designed for 640.

The tents cover any available space on the already densely filled hill.

Children chase each other along a muddy track that winds over the main camp in the area known as the "jungle,quot;, which acts as an overflow for the growing camp.

Almost 2,000 are children, 400 of whom are not accompanied.

Of these 400, a handful expects to join the family in the United Kingdom.

But now they find that their destiny is debated by politicians more than 3,000 miles (4,800 km) away.

The elimination of this opportunity by the United Kingdom would be a clear violation of the rights of these children, as it would prevent them from having a normal life outside a refugee camp, with the support of their families. Beatrice Chioccioli, project coordinator for Lawyers Without Borders France at the Samos Legal Center

On January 8, the House of Commons, where ruling conservatives have a majority, voted to repeal an amendment to the Retirement Bill, which would have protected the rights of unaccompanied refugee children to join a relative residing in the Kingdom United.

After the vote, Prime Minister Boris Johnson's press secretary said the government would comply with the provisions set forth in the so-called "Dubs amendment,quot;, but that there was no need to include it in the bill.

"Protecting vulnerable children will remain our priority after Brexit," they said.

On Tuesday, the House of Lords, in which the ruling conservatives do not have a majority, will vote if the elimination by the government of this amendment is confirmed, which for many children, may be the only opportunity they have to join their family .

Amir * is 17 years old and thin but seems younger than him.

He seemed confused when representatives of a legal charity on the island tried to explain his rights. Originally from Kuwait and a member of the Bidoon community, a stateless minority, Amir has been living alone in Samos for two months since arriving from Turkey on the other side of the Mediterranean.

He is one of the many unaccompanied minors who feel safer to sleep outside the official boundaries of the camp than in a designated "safe zone,quot;, which they say are overcrowded and prone to crime.

Amir's father, whom he hopes to join, is in the United Kingdom.

Beatrice Chioccioli, coordinator of the Lawyers Without Borders project in France at the Samos Legal Center, told Al Jazeera: "We have been dealing with several cases of unaccompanied minors living in extremely bad conditions at the local access point. The camp is crowded, sanitary conditions are very poor, access to food is difficult and therefore it is An extremely insecure place for unaccompanied children.

"Our team has been working hard to ensure that their right to family reunification is guaranteed. The elimination of this opportunity by the United Kingdom would be a clear violation of the rights of these children, as it would prevent them from having a normal life outside of a refugee. camp, with the support of their families. "

Children playing in a camp in Samos, a Greek island that houses thousands of refugees, including unaccompanied minors (Image of Sajad, a 14-year-old refugee child)

Mahdi *, 15, is also a member of the stateless Bidoon community in Kuwait.

He arrived in Samos in December and also lives outside the designated safe zone. He hopes to join his older sister who lives in the United Kingdom.

Some of the Unaccompanied children interviewed by Al Jazeera had chronic scabies as a result of overcrowding and lack of sanitation.

The resettlement plan, which took the form of an amendment to immigration legislation, was introduced in 2016 by Lord Alf Dubs, a fellow Labor.

The architect of the amendment arrived in the United Kingdom as an unaccompanied refugee child just before the outbreak of World War II.

I do not see any moral justification for the removal of my amendment from the retirement bill. When we leave the EU, we cannot abandon our compassion and humanity. Lord Alf Dubs

He told Al Jazeera that unaccompanied refugee children should not become collateral damage from the Brexit negotiations.

"The stories of these children in Samos only underscore the importance of family reunion. Many unaccompanied refugee children live in terrible conditions on the Greek islands. A small proportion of these, expect to reunite with their family in the United Kingdom because it is the only safe country where they have any family left.

"I do not see any moral justification for the elimination of my amendment to the withdrawal bill. Upon leaving the EU, we cannot abandon our compassion and humanity."

In January, NGOs working on the island, including Still I Rise, which runs a youth center for refugee children, won a case in the European Court of Human Rights.

This ruled that, due to poor living conditions in the camp in Samos, five unaccompanied minors should be transferred to a center where they could be better provided. So far, only one of these children has been transferred.

"We don't need to ask ourselves what happens when governments leave lonely refugee children. In Samos, we see it every day. The family reunion offers the opportunity for a small number of these children to escape despair and misery, and join to family members in the United Kingdom.

"What politician could raise his head after leaving these children in the cold?" Alex Green, spokesperson for Help Refugees, told Al Jazeera.

Meanwhile, while politicians in Westminster discuss the merits of the Lord Dubs amendment, young children like Amir and Mahdi sleep in fine tents from summer to winter, hoping to know if they can join their families or not.