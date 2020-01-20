& # 39; Those charges are bulls ** t & # 39 ;: Philippine jail in defiant Lima | Philippines News

Manila, Philippines – When Senator Leila de Lima initiated an investigation in the Senate about extrajudicial executions of suspected drug offenders in the Philippines, she did not expect her to be charged with drug trafficking and arrested.

Almost three years later, she remains detained.

"I don't deserve to be here. Those drug charges are bulls," he told Al Jazeera de Lima, dressed in a blue and beige striped top, jeans and black sandals.

Sitting in a Spartan reception area at the police headquarters in Manila, where she is imprisoned, De Lima said her arrest was intended to punish her for questioning a state-sanctioned repression against illegal drugs that has left thousands dead.

Foreign governments and international human rights organizations have condemned the murders and arrest of De Lima.

Earlier this month, the United States went one step further by approving a resolution asking that Filipino government officials responsible for extrajudicial executions and prolonged detention of De Lima be blacklisted, prohibiting their entry into the United States and freezing their US assets.

The resolution invoked the Global Magnitsky Law 2016 that authorizes the United States government to sanction foreign government officials of any country involved in human rights violations.

US Senator Edward Markey was the author of the resolution, which also condemned the harassment of independent media, in particular the journalist Maria Ressa, who has been arrested several times and is currently on bail. His news site, Rappler, has reported extensively on the war on drugs and criticized President Rodrigo Duterte.

Leila de Lima was arrested in February 2017 and accused of being involved in illicit drug trafficking. He had previously initiated an investigation in the Senate about the brutal repression against drug trafficking of President Rodrigo Duterte (Rolex dela Pena / EPA)

Previously, an amendment to the US state and foreign operations allocation bill. UU. From 2020 included a provision that denied entry to those involved in the arrest of De Lima.

in a statement, Presidential spokesman Salvador Panelo described the movements of the United States as a "form of intimidation."

"We will not be intimidated by any foreign country or its officials, especially by poorly informed and credulous politicians who take care of our coasts," said Panelo.

The Philippine government has responded by imposing its own sanctions, prohibiting the three senators from the United States, including Markey, to continue their impulse to the Magnitsky Global Law.

Failed war on drugs

Since President Rodrigo Duterte took office in 2016, brutal repression against illegal narcotics has seen thousands of mostly poor youth accused of being drug offenders killed in a combination of police operations and vigilante killings.

The government has put the death toll at approximately 6,000. Human rights groups estimate that the number is more than 20,000 and the UN has requested an investigation into the repression.

Vice President Leni Robredo, who is elected separately and comes from an opposition party, called the drug war a failure.

Robredo co-chaired the Inter-Institutional Committee on Anti-Illegal Drugs (ICAD) for 19 days in November before Duterte dismissed her.

Citing police data, Robredo said that during his brief period in office he had discovered that methamphetamines and drug money did not even reach 1 percent of total drugs consumed and their sale value.

"That's 1 percent. If this were an exam, the government's score would be one over 100," Robredo said, speaking to the media on January 6.

It was this war on drugs that Lima He wanted to investigate in the first months of Duterte's presidency in an investigation that angered Duterte and many people who supported the president and the war on drugs.

Duterte, known for being intolerant of dissent, reserved a special kind of public shame for Lima.

"I will destroy her", Promised Duterte in 2016.

President Rodrigo Duterte began his & # 39; war on drugs & # 39; shortly after coming to power (File: EPA)

The president detailed one of his past romances with spooky details and claimed that the former lover of De Lima conspired with her.

His allies opened an investigation in Congress about the drug charges in De Lima and charged the interrogation with sexual advances that played with the alleged immorality of De Lima.

Opposition senator Risa Hontiveros described De Lima's murder "as an assault on women sponsored by the state."

"But slandering Lima not as a legislator or public official but as a woman, the president and his henchmen revealed themselves as the faces of misogyny at its worst and ugliest," said Hontiveros.

"I know he hates me, but I never thought he would have me imprisoned. He gave me an example," he said of Lima.

Her years of detention have made her more reflective, but no less challenging.

"They needed to demonize me to make the public believe in drug charges. Under the bravado, he's a coward. He knows I'm not afraid of him."

The Minister of Justice, Menardo Guevarra, told Al Jazeera that the detention of De Lima "was not illegal or illegal,quot; and that the detention had been affirmed by the Supreme Court.

"You can still file a bail petition if you really believe the evidence of the charge is weak or false," he said. "She has never tried to do it. Instead, it depends on foreign groups, including US senators, to ask for her freedom. This is a total lack of respect for the legal and judicial processes of our country."

Analysts doubt that the Magnitsky Law has much effect on their case.

"It's just a war of words of an eye for an eye,quot; said political analyst Ramon Casiple. "I can't imagine the Filipino government bending over or changing its policies because it doesn't believe in accusations that they are violating human rights."

"It only authorizes the Secretary of the Senate (to promulgate a ban), but does not force him to do so within a prescribed period. I don't see him prosper. President Trump and President Duterte are friends."

Leila de Lima's supporters took to the streets after she was arrested in 2017 (File: Aaron Favila / AP Photo)

Fhillip Sawali, chief of cabinet of Lima does not agree.

"It would be very difficult for President Trump to set aside the emerging global coalition around the Magnitsky Global Law. Countries come together to hold human rights violators accountable."

& # 39; Divine Justice & # 39;

Canada, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and the United Kingdom have enacted laws inspired by the Magnitsky Law. the European Union Y Australia They are considering looking for similar legislation.

Taking Twitter, De Lima said he had made a list of those responsible for his arrest, comparing himself to Arya Stark, the Game of Thrones character who recites a litany of people every night from whom one day will demand justice.

De Lima stressed that he does not want his detractors to face a tragic fate like the characters in the successful miniseries, one of the pre-approved programs he is allowed to watch a couple of times a month. Books are also allowed, but it is kept separate from other detainees on the premises.

The Magnitsky Global Law was a "tool of divine justice," he said, but he has a moderate view of how it will affect his case. He hopes to speed up the verdict on his drug trafficking charges, but acknowledges that the judges handling his case are caught in a bind.

"If they condemn me, it will be a violation of their conscience. If they absolve me, it will be a professional suicide for them under this administration. They can decide to condemn me so that I can appeal the decision," he said of Lima.

An appeal would take years and would mean more detention time.

"I hope not. I'm not getting younger. I'm already 60 years old," he said with a short laugh that quickly turned into a sigh.



"I really want to get out of here. I miss my old life and all the things I used to do: drive my car, cook, walk around my neighborhood, be with my family."

A splinter of justice could appear on the horizon. Freedom is a completely different matter.