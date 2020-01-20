2020 NFL Draft: the biggest winners of college football, losers of the early entry period

The deadline for eligible subclasses for the college football draft to testify for the 2020 NFL Draft passed on Friday. A record 111 players have confirmed their intention to give up their remaining eligibility and jump directly into the league.

That, of course, poses the challenge of how the respective teams of those players will manage their loss on the 2020 charts.

For some schools, that rotation comes from being a perennial power of blue blood. It is simply expected every low season. However, other schools will discover for the first time how exactly that rotation feels.

On the contrary, some schools will return a majority, if not all, of their subgroup students eligible for the draft. And even those who lost great talents saw one or two key contributors return, enough to build the team for 2020.

As with all things, the "winners,quot; and the "losers,quot; fall into a spectrum: what can be a victory for one team would be a loss for another. Our projections of the first drafts to try to reflect that. With that, here is a look at the college football teams that succeeded or failed in the initial NFL entry period:

Winners of the NFL Draft Deadline

Ohio State

The State of Ohio hopes to lose the finalist of the Heisman Chase Young Trophy and the All-Americans J.K. Dobbins and Jeff Okudah. The Buckeyes, however, received some pleasant surprises elsewhere.

Cornerback Shaun Wade, who was controversially called to attack in the Playoff semifinal against Clemson, decided to return to school. The linebacker Baron Browning did the same. That will help underpin a defense that loses co-defensive coordinator Jeff Hafley, who took the position of head coach at Boston College.

The biggest gains could be on the offensive line, where All-American Wyatt Davis returns along with tackle Thayer Munford and center Josh Myers. That is good news for Heisman Trophy finalist Justin Fields (yes, Ohio State had two) and an offensive charged for another Playoff race under second-year coach Ryan Day.

Oklahoma State

The Cowboys could be a Big 12 contender after the decisions of two key offensive pieces to return for another season.

Chuba Hubbard, who led the FBS in 2019 with 2,094 yards on the ground, is the most important name to return. However, Oklahoma State received a bonus when Biletnikoff's finalist receiver in 2018, Tylan Wallace, who averages 17.2 yards per catch for his career, also returned for another season. That should lead to a dynamic offensive around second-year quarterback Spencer Sanders.

Cornerback Rodarius Williams, who had 58 tackles and six passes defended this season, also returns. If Oklahoma State can stay healthy, then maybe it can really run toward the conference championship game.

Texas

The Longhorns did not live up to the preseason expectations, but did not lose any subclass in the NFL Draft. That is an advantage for Tom Herman, who finally has all his players in his place after leading in four consecutive recruiting classes among the first 25. The last three ranked third, third and tenth, respectively.

The biggest comeback is quarterback Sam Ehlinger, who gives Texas four years of experience in the most important position. Tackle Samuel Cosmi also returned to school. On top of that, rival Oklahoma will lose several key pieces of his offense, including draft entrant CeeDee Lamb. Will they take advantage of the Longhorns and "return,quot; once and for all?

Losers of the NFL Draft Deadline

LSU

The Tigers won the national championship, the culmination of a perfect season that is among the best of all time. But the price of perfection is that LSU must now deal with the wear and tear of the list of players who have nothing to achieve in college: Nine Tigers players have declared their intention to leave for the NFL draft, most in the FBS (and three more than second place) Alabama team).

The offensive, which has already lost Heisman Trophy winner Joe Burrow to graduation and game coordinator Joe Brady to the Carolina Panthers, must also replace runner Clyde-Edwards Helaire, catcher Justin Jefferson, tight end Thaddeus Moss, center Lloyd Cushenberry and offensive tackle Saahdiq Charles.

The defense also suffered heavy losses. Defensive coordinator Dave Aranda took the position of Baylor, and twice security of SN All-American Grant Delpit went along with linebackers Patrick Queen, Jacob Phillips and K & # 39; Lavon Chaisson.

Georgia

The Georgia offensive lost three-year starting quarterback Jake Fromm and star runner D & # 39; Andre Swift to the NFL, as well as three initial offensive linemen in Andrew Thomas, Isaiah Wilson and Solomon Kindley. That is the core of a group that made three consecutive races to the SEC championship game, and doesn't even include the loss of the versatile five-star lineman Cade Mays, who transferred to Tennessee.

At least the defense returned to defensive end Malik Herring, linebacker Monty Rice and defenders Richard LeCounte III and Eric Stokes.

Miami

The hurricanes are coming out of a bad performance in their 14-0 loss to Louisiana Tech in the Independence Bowl, and they lost four key players on that team.

Cornerback Trajan Bandy left, and Jonathan Garvin, who had nine catches this season, also declared early. Receiver Jeff Thomas and lead runner DeeJay Dallas also left a team that couldn't finish better than 6-7.

Wisconsin

Losses were expected, but Wisconsin must find a way to replace the twice-unanimous American runner Jonathan Taylor (2018-19) and the American consensus center Tyler Biadasz (2019). Receiver Quintez Cephus, who emerged as Jack Coan's favorite target this season, also declared himself for the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Badgers have a system in place that has replaced those pieces in the past, but competition in Big Ten West is only going to improve.

Deadline for the NFL Draft: Break even

Alabama

The Crimson Tide lost quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, receivers Jerry Jeudy and Henry Ruggs III, offensive tackle Jedrick Wills and deep Xavier McKinney in the 2020 NFL Draft. But Crimson Tide also returns several key pieces by 2020.

That includes Najee Harris (who has become one of the best multipurpose runners on the FBS), All-American receiver DeVonta Smith and offensive tackle Alex Leatherwood, all possible first-round selections in the offensive. Veteran linebacker Joshua McMillon returns for a sixth season of eligibility. But the biggest victory was the return of linebacker Dylan Moses, a preseason of SN All-American that was lost all 2019 due to a knee injury. He and McMillon can help Alabama's defense return to Saban's standard.

Clemson

The Tigers lost linebacker All-American Isaiah Simmons, star receiver Tee Higgins and cornerback A.J. Terrell to the NFL, key players of a team that came to the college football championship in each of the last two seasons.

But Clemson received unexpected good news with the return of star runner Travis Etienne, who has 4,038 yards on the ground, 56 touchdowns on the ground and an absurd average of 7.8 yards per carry. Recovering Etienne only means good things for Clemson's offense, especially youth quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Notre Dame

The Irish will have a team in the top 10 after a season of 11 wins, but suffered some losses in the NFL Draft. Leading runner Tony Jones Jr. and tight end Cole Kmet went to the NFL Draft, as did deep Alohi Gilman in defense.

But Irish quarterback quarterback Ian Book, who will start for three years, will face Liam Eichenberg on the offensive. In defense, the Irish got a great return on cornerback Shaun Crawford. Notre Dame has enough talent in Book to stay in the top 10, and perhaps return to the Playoffs.