2 dead, 15 wounded in shooting outside the Kansas City nightclub

The tragedy struck Kansas City, Missouri during the weekend when an armed man opened fire inside a local nightclub and killed two passersby and wounded another 15.

Among the victims was a 25-year-old woman who was murdered in a nightclub on January 19.th When an armed man fired several shots before a security guard killed him, local authorities confirmed. The shooting took place outside the 9ine Ultra Lounge, where several hundred people had gathered, celebrating the Kansas City Chiefs American Football Conference championship and the news that the team would participate in their first Super Bowl in 50 years.

Kansas City Police Chief Richard Smith said police were already on high alert when the shooting occurred because additional police were assigned to overtime shifts due to the NFL weekend game and the celebrations that They would follow knowingly. He confirmed that police officers checked the parking lot of the 9ine Ultra Lounge less than a minute before the shooting began at 11:27 PM.

According to reports, the alleged gunman, Jahron Swift, 29, of Kansas City, got into a verbal altercation inside the club and once he left, he started shooting at people in a row waiting to enter. Smith identified the victim killed in the shooting as Raven Parks, 25. The security guard of the club heard the shots, got out, faced the gunman and killed him.

Most of the injured were immediately transferred to local hospitals in private cars, three of them initially found themselves in critical condition.

Kansas City Mayor Quinton Lucas said this about the tragic incident:

"We are here today because something happened last night that spoiled what was an exciting night, an euphoric night for the people of Kansas City. First, this city will never tolerate this type of armed violence. We will continue trying to stop it before it begins and we we will ensure that with any investigation we bring people to justice. We have sometimes said that it is an epidemic of armed violence. We are losing too many lives. We have too many people shot each year. "

We send our prayers thoughts to the family of the victims and the wounded.

