[1945: Paris Court sentences the writer to death

Robert Brasillach, a thirty-five-year-old French poet and author, was sentenced to death yesterday by the Paris Special Court of Justice for treason and intelligence with the enemy. He was the fourth outstanding writer to receive the death penalty for treason, as Georges Suarez, Paul Chack and Henri Beraud preceded him. Suarez and Chack were shot, while Beraud was pardoned by General de Gaulle.

Brasillach, who was editor of the collaborative weekly "Je suis partout,quot;, in which he published violent attacks against the United States, Britain and General De Gaulle, wrote a vitriolic article insulting the president and Mrs. Roosevelt. The main accusation against him was that he was released from a prisoner of war camp in Germany against a promise to help the Germans with their writings.

Brasillach kept his head up during the trial, saying he did not regret his friendly attitude towards the Germans, and that France was interested in collaborating with his continental neighbor. He accused the United States of selfishness and spoke with contempt of the Atlantic Charter, citing Poland and Greece as evidence of its failure. When the judge pronounced the sentence, he said: "That is an honor for me." Someone in the room shouted "murderers,quot; to the judge and the jury, and the guards captured him.

– The New York Herald, European edition, January 20, 1945