Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate their 40th birthday in the 80s

Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott I just wanna have fun!

The actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday at a theme party of the 80s with the 41-year-old girl. Property brothers Star and friends Cue the big hair and neon leotards, socks and leg warmers.

"HBD to ZD,quot; Linda Phan, who is married to the twin brother and co-star of Jonathan Drew scott, wrote on Instagram. "Hooray for the daily confetti, urine and hair provocation."

Linda shared a photo and video of the party. In the clip, the birthday girl, her boyfriend and the other guests show their 80's styles as they dance down a hall.

"My heart hurts, it's so good," commented Jonathan and Drew's older brother J.D. Scott43

On Friday, Zooey wrote on Instagram: "Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet! Life is wonderful and I am very grateful for all the amazing people in mine."

Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full. "

Jonathan paid tribute to his girlfriend, posting a picture of her posing with a pink balloon.