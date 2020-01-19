Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott celebrate their 40th birthday in the 80s

Zooey Deschanel and boyfriend Jonathan Scott I just wanna have fun!
The actress recently celebrated her 40th birthday at a theme party of the 80s with the 41-year-old girl. Property brothers Star and friends Cue the big hair and neon leotards, socks and leg warmers.
"HBD to ZD,quot; Linda Phan, who is married to the twin brother and co-star of Jonathan Drew scott, wrote on Instagram. "Hooray for the daily confetti, urine and hair provocation."
Linda shared a photo and video of the party. In the clip, the birthday girl, her boyfriend and the other guests show their 80's styles as they dance down a hall.
"My heart hurts, it's so good," commented Jonathan and Drew's older brother J.D. Scott43
On Friday, Zooey wrote on Instagram: "Today I am celebrating 40 years of being on this planet! Life is wonderful and I am very grateful for all the amazing people in mine."
Thank you for all the birthday wishes, my heart is full. "
Jonathan paid tribute to his girlfriend, posting a picture of her posing with a pink balloon.
"Happy birthday to the beautiful human who brought joy and laughter to my life," he wrote.
ME! In September it was learned that Zooey and Jonathan were dating.
On Halloween, they attended J.D. for Annalee Belle. In November, Zooey and Jonathan made their red carpet debut as a couple. In December, they celebrated Christmas together.
