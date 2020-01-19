Zayed Khan, Dino Morea, Sanjay Kapoor at Kim Sharma's birthday party

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
7
Bollywood is always full of events, parties and projects and, therefore, it is not a surprise if the stars come together to celebrate each other's big days, especially during the weekend. Today, actress Kim Sharma celebrated her birthday at an access point in the city and several familiar faces of the industry showed up for the party.

Our lenses captured Zayed Khan, Dino Morea, Sanjay Kapoor, Urmita Matondkar, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, Alvira Agnihotri and some other celebrities at the party. Kim looked radiant as always with an animal print dress, look for all the photos of the party.




one/ 12

Kim Sharma



Kim Sharma


two/ 12

Kim Sharma



Jackky Bhagnani


3/ 12

Jackky Bhagnani



Sanjay Kapoor


4 4/ 12

Sanjay Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor



Urmila Matondkar


5 5/ 12

Urmila Matondkar



Urmila Matondkar


6 6/ 12

Urmila Matondkar



Amrita Arora


7 7/ 12

Amrita Arora



Thick pandey


8/ 12

Thick panday



Thick panday


9 9/ 12

Thick panday



Dino Morea


10/ 12

Dino Morea



Zayed Khan


eleven/ 12

Zayed Khan



Filmfare


12/ 12

Nirvaan Khan, Seema Khan

