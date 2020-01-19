Zayed Khan, Dino Morea, Sanjay Kapoor at Kim Sharma's birthday party

Bollywood is always full of events, parties and projects and, therefore, it is not a surprise if the stars come together to celebrate each other's big days, especially during the weekend. Today, actress Kim Sharma celebrated her birthday at an access point in the city and several familiar faces of the industry showed up for the party.

Our lenses captured Zayed Khan, Dino Morea, Sanjay Kapoor, Urmita Matondkar, Chunky Panday, Bhavna Panday, Seema Khan, Amrita Arora, Alvira Agnihotri and some other celebrities at the party. Kim looked radiant as always with an animal print dress, look for all the photos of the party.