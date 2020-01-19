Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Australian Open begins as fire threats are coming

The first Grand Slam event of this decade begins today.

There will be some notable absences at Melbourne Park over the next two weeks: Bianca Andreescu, the 19-year-old sensation, and former No. 1 Andy Murray were sidelined by injuries.

But the two reigning champions, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, will be present. Serena Williams will try again to tie the record for 24 Grand Slam titles of Margaret Court singles. And Ashleigh Barty is Australia's best chance to be a winner of homegrown singles. This is what to see.

Fires: The city and tournament organizers are trying to forecast the winds, as the smoke from nearby fires shook the air and created a fog for the players in the qualifying rounds. The tournament director said the game would stop or change indoors if the air quality were too low.

The last: The Australian government said it would channel $ 76 million to the tourism industry. Recent torrential rains have cushioned many of the forest fires for months. Scientists say that fires permanently alter Australia's landscape.