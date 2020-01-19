Your Monday briefing – The New York Times

Australian Open begins as fire threats are coming
The first Grand Slam event of this decade begins today.
There will be some notable absences at Melbourne Park over the next two weeks: Bianca Andreescu, the 19-year-old sensation, and former No. 1 Andy Murray were sidelined by injuries.
But the two reigning champions, Naomi Osaka and Novak Djokovic, will be present. Serena Williams will try again to tie the record for 24 Grand Slam titles of Margaret Court singles. And Ashleigh Barty is Australia's best chance to be a winner of homegrown singles. This is what to see.
Fires: The city and tournament organizers are trying to forecast the winds, as the smoke from nearby fires shook the air and created a fog for the players in the qualifying rounds. The tournament director said the game would stop or change indoors if the air quality were too low.
The last: The Australian government said it would channel $ 76 million to the tourism industry. Recent torrential rains have cushioned many of the forest fires for months. Scientists say that fires permanently alter Australia's landscape.
Meng Wanzhou's case goes to court
The expected extradition hearing of the financial director of Chinese telecommunications giant Huawei It is scheduled to start today in Vancouver. It will bring together global politics, lots of money, high technology and the complexities of Canadian law.
A judge will decide whether the crime of which Meng is accused in the United States, tricking banks into liquidating transactions in Iran through a subsidiary company, in violation of sanctions against Iran, constitutes a crime in Canada.
Ms. Meng, the eldest daughter of the founder of Huawei, is the most famous detainee in Canada. She was arrested in Vancouver in December 2018, after the United States requested her extradition. On bail, he lives in a mega mansion under 24-hour surveillance with a GPS tracker on his ankle.
Whats Next: If Ms. Meng loses, she could appeal to the Supreme Court of Canada in a process that could go on for years. After the flight of the fallen president of Nissan, Carlos Ghosn, of Japan, some have questioned if Mrs. Meng could also try to escape.
Washington Forecast: Heated
The third political trial of a US president will begin on Tuesday.
The dueling arguments in the legal presentations of the White House and the political trial managers of the House foresaw a heated debate and presented the legal strategies that both parties will probably employ.
The managers, appointed by the president of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, will argue that the Senate should condemn President Trump for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress in connection with a campaign of pressure on Ukraine. The president's defense team denounced the charges as a "shameless and illegal,quot; attempt to cost him re-election.
The rules: The trial will be strictly controlled, with limited video images and reporters locked in a cordoned off pen.
"The newspaper,quot;: Nicholas Fandos, who covers the Congress for The Times, explains the process.
The launch of SpaceX fails exactly as planned
Less than two minutes after its launch, the rocket exploded.
Sunday, SpaceX demonstrated a crucial security system for Crew Dragon, a capsule that will transport NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.
It is the last important milestone before SpaceX can begin transporting humans.
Details: The launch, which only carried dolls loaded with sensors on board, took off at 10:30 am Eastern Time, from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida, and aimed to verify that the capsule could take astronauts away from an exploding rocket .
If you have 7 minutes, it's worth it
A rare visit to a Uyghur historic town
Yarkand, an ancient Muslim city in the Chinese region of Xinjiang, is a cultural cradle for Uyghurs that has been under intense pressure from a regional indoctrination camp program. Above, a student holding a Chinese language textbook near a food stand.
Our reporters made a one-day visit, under constant supervision. They discovered that some public restrictions had diminished, and although most manifestations of Islamic faith had disappeared, Some traditions seemed to remain strong.
This is what is happening most.
Virus in China: Authorities said 17 more people had been infected with a mysterious new disease, which raised fears about an outbreak, as hundreds of millions of people in China are expected to travel for the Lunar New Year holiday, which begins Friday .
A real "hard,quot; exit: Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan, are losing their "Royal Highness,quot; titles, state funds and other privileges in their agreement with Buckingham Palace, much more severe conditions than the couple apparently expected.
Fugue from the prison in Paraguay: At least 75 members of one of the drug cartels in Brazil. he escaped through the tunnel of a prison, a plan that the authorities knew but could not stop. It is the last sign that the cartels, which introduce weapons and drugs through Paraguay, have penetrated their security agencies.
Snapshot: Above, an image of the Balat neighborhood in Istanbul, taken by Orhan Pamuk. The Nobel Prize and Times Opinion contributor walked through his city to Photograph your changing streets.
What we are reading: This retrospective look at Prohibition, 100 years later, from NorthJersey.com. "It's a perfectly mixed cocktail of history, politics and culture," writes Gina Lamb, editor of Special Sections. "Don't miss the video."
Now, a break from the news
And now for the backstory in …
The Australian Open
Given the possibility that clouds of smoke from forest fires burn the country, tournament officials say they may have to close the retractable roofs in three stadiums and restrict the game to the eight covered courts.
The retractable roof in what is now Rod Laver Arena was a great attraction when it was new, in 1988. According to its designers, the goal was to allow the stadium to host concerts and sports in all seasons.
He also helped the Australian Open make the transition to one of the four major Grand Slam events of tennis.
When the event began in the early twentieth century, travel time for Americans and Europeans could be more than a month, so the game was largely limited to Australians and New Zealanders.
Even after the arrival of air travel, low prizes and dates around the Christmas holidays kept many players away. Chris Evert played the Australian Open only six times; John McEnroe five; Bjorn Borg once.
Over time, prize money and ranking points increased. The tournament went on to the third and fourth week of January and moved to Melbourne Park, which has since added two more retractable roofs. Who would have guessed how useful they would be?
