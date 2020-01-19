Yellow or blue? In Hong Kong, companies choose political sides

HONG KONG – The tapioca pearls in Fred Liu's bubble tea house are elastic and fresh, as are the fish balls in Elaine Lau's noodle shop. But that's not the only reason why customers come to these restaurants in the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong.

Both are members of the so-called yellow economy, stores that openly support the democratic movement that remakes Hong Kong while striving to protect the freedoms that differentiate the territory from the rest of China.

After seven months of street protests against Beijing's assault on these freedoms, Hong Kong is color-coded, and bitterly divided. The yellow economy refers to the tone of the umbrellas that were once used to defend protesters against pepper gas and tear gas streams. That contrasts with the blue companies, which support the police.