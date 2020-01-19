Yellow or blue? In Hong Kong, companies choose political sides

HONG KONG – The tapioca pearls in Fred Liu's bubble tea house are elastic and fresh, as are the fish balls in Elaine Lau's noodle shop. But that's not the only reason why customers come to these restaurants in the bustling Causeway Bay shopping district in Hong Kong.
Both are members of the so-called yellow economy, stores that openly support the democratic movement that remakes Hong Kong while striving to protect the freedoms that differentiate the territory from the rest of China.
After seven months of street protests against Beijing's assault on these freedoms, Hong Kong is color-coded, and bitterly divided. The yellow economy refers to the tone of the umbrellas that were once used to defend protesters against pepper gas and tear gas streams. That contrasts with the blue companies, which support the police.
Families and businesses have divided, sometimes strongly, between those who believe that Beijing should be forced to carry out the promised reforms and those who worry that the democratic crusade is destroying Hong Kong's reputation as a stable financial capital.
There is hardly a middle ground between the blue and yellow factions.
"I'm yellow, but my parents are blue," said Lau, the fish ball noodle vendor. "Many families are like that."
"Fortunately, I control 90 percent of the restaurant," he added, while diners drank soup bowls. "Then I can do what I want here."
Both Ms. Lau's noodle shop and Mr. Liu's tea house are full of encouragement notes to encourage pro-democratic forces, imitating the Lennon Wall in Prague, where messages of dissent proliferated under Soviet domination. The maps and applications that show the perceived inclinations of companies help guide customers.
"We want to show the Chinese Communist Party that the people of Hong Kong can be economically self-sufficient through the yellow economic circle," said Liu. "We want to push the blue stores to close."
Deprived of natural resources and crowded with limited lands, Hong Kong has flourished thanks to its people, mostly business immigrants who left China to have better prospects in the former British colony.
Hong Kong residents advanced on the economic scale, as workers in operating factories became bosses with factories on the continent and even real estate or shipping magnates. Today, the territory, which returned to Chinese rule in 1997, is located only behind New York and London as a nexus of global finance.
However, months of unrest, along with the trade war between the United States and China, have hit the economy of Hong Kong, which went into recession last year. In the central business district, police officers fired live bullets and arrested unarmed students. On university campuses, students dropped incendiary bombs with homemade catapults. Tear gases were released in all but two of the 18 districts of Hong Kong.
Tourists from mainland China, a vital source of income for local businesses, have stayed away. Retail sales have plummeted.
Small business owners, whose operations make up the bulk of Hong Kong companies, are being the most affected by the recession, even when they struggle with some of the highest incomes in the world. Economic analysts fear for the future of the city.
"A deterioration of the socio-political situation and delays in addressing the structural challenges of insufficient housing supply and high income inequality could further weaken economic activity and negatively affect the city's competitiveness in the long term," the Monetary Fund warned. International last month.
Amanda Leung's family has sold dried seafood for three generations. In recent years, continental visitors concerned about the security of domestic food supply have been some of their main customers, he said. They bought fish and mollusc jaws, abalone and sea cucumber.
"They have stopped coming," he said.
Still, Ms. Leung said she understood the frustrations that have kept the protest movement, since Peaceful marches of more than one million people demonstrating against an extradition project now retired to the passions of a hard core of young people throwing bricks.
"China should leave Hong Kong alone," he said. "We can do business our way."
As tempers have exploded, companies on both sides of the color division have been attacked. At the end of the street of Mr. Liu's tea shop, the Vandals threw red paint at a food stand known as a yellow establishment, while a nearby snack shop considered pro-Beijing was damaged.
The battle has also been connected. Ken Leung helped create WhatsGap, a popular application in Hong Kong that maps businesses that are considered yellow, helping them attract customers.
This month, Google removed the application from its online store, saying it violated its policies related to sensitive events, but critics said the company could have been acting to placate China. Apple pulled a similar service from its app offerings last year.
"The division in Hong Kong society has only increased, it has not decreased," Leung said.
But in November, pro-democratic candidates won a landslide victory in the district council elections, the first time Hong Kong voters had the opportunity to express their positions in the protests since this movement began.
The yellow economy was backed by the polls.
"There is a perception that Hong Kong businessmen do not sympathize with the protests, but they observe the silent majority who spoke in large peaceful marches or in the district council elections," said Todd Darling, an American restaurateur who has lived in Hong Kong for 16 years. years.
When the protests gained strength last year, Rocky Siu watched as an orderly column of protesters, miles long, marched in front of one of their ramen restaurants. When the police took vigorous measures, he opened the doors and offered bowls at no cost of noodles and free saline solution to wash the tear gas from the eyes of the protesters.
"I am losing money, but that is not the point," he said. "We have to support our young people."
Mr. Siu's father was born in China and came to Hong Kong to seek a better life. But he owns a jewelry factory on the continent and is, as Mr. Siu says, "deep blue."
"I tell you that I don't understand. You escaped from China but now you are supporting them," Siu said. "For me, it's not yellow or blue. It's black and white, right and wrong."
Elaine Yu contributed reporting.