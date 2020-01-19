Yara Shahidi makes many people jealous after receiving the precious gift in a new video

Many women are probably jealous of 19-year-old actress Yara Shahidi right now, as the star of Grown-ish He took it to Instagram to share the huge gift he had just received from Beyonce.

Shahidi's video clip shows that he was apparently surprised by the pieces in the fashion collection that Beyonce created in collaboration with the sports brand, Adidas.

In the video, you could see the actress opening a huge orange box, which is more significant than her in size and discovering new clothes.

Seeing what the content of the attention package is, the young star in functions whispers excited that this must be the entire collection there.

However, the publication met with mixed reactions from the public, because many declared it unfair that Shahidi received a gift as rich as her when, at the same time, the artist of the "Spirit,quot; had so many fans that they could never pay for their clothes.

Earlier this day, Beyonce also updated her Instagram profile with a couple of videos about her collection. In the filming, the singer's followers could see the clothes of the next line.

During an interview in December, Queen Bey explained that the motivation behind her collaboration with Adidas was to incorporate her personal style to expand it and include something for everyone.

At that time, the 38-year-old woman also said she loved experimenting with fashion, such as mixing sportswear with haute couture, male and female.

The singer supposedly wanted to create a fun and creative line.

Beyonce said: “My mother instilled in me the idea that creativity begins with a leap of faith, telling her fears that they are not allowed where they are going. And I'm proud to do that with Adidas. I am excited that you see the campaign for the first collection of this new association. It incorporates my personal style and expands it to include something for everyone. I love experimenting with fashion, mixing sportswear with haute couture, even male and female. This new line is fun and lends itself to creativity, maximum power. I concentrated on designing a unisex collection of footwear and clothing because I saw many men in IVY PARK. The way they have adopted the brand is an unexpected gift. I appreciate the beauty of gender neutral clothing and breaking the so-called fashion rules. I took a risk when I bought my company. We all have the confidence in us to take risks and bet on ourselves. "

Many experts say that Beyonce's marketing ploy worked like magic.



