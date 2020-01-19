Winners of the SAG 2020 Award: the complete list

By
Bradley Lamb
-
0
14
<pre><pre>19 things you didn't know about Once upon a time in Hollywood

the SAG 2020 AwardsThey are finally here, giving the actors the moment to recognize other actors.

While each awards ceremony may seem the same, there is a big difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. The main one is the fact that the actors are the ones who vote in the categories, rather than a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only the actors are recognized, while the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means that it is one of the shortest prize shows of the entire season.

In short, it is the night when all the biggest stars in Hollywood come together to celebrate and slap each other on the back.

Tonight, there will be some familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer AnistonY Al Pacino, along with some new faces, believe it or not, Scarlett JohanssonY Jennifer LopezThey got their first nominations only this year.

To see who could take home the SAG award at tonight's show, check out the gallery below! It will be updated in real time when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET. in TNT and TBS.

HBO Function time; Netflix FX / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a male actor in a television movie or limited series

Mahershala Ali, True detective
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When they see us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of an actress in a television movie or limited series

Hulu Netflix HBO FX / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of an actress in a television movie or limited series

Patricia Arquette, The act
Toni Colette Amazing
Joey king The act
Emily Watson Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a male actor in a dramatic series

NBC; Apple +; HBO Netflix / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series

Sterling K. Brown, We are
Steve Carell, The morning show
Billy Crudup, The morning show
Peter Dinklage, game of Thrones
David Harbor, Strange things

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of an actress in a drama series

Apple +; Netflix BBC America; Hulu / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a female actress in a drama series

Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
Olivia Colman The crown
Jodie Eat Killing Eva
Elisabeth Moss The maid's tale

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a set in a dramatic series

HBO Netflix Hulu / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series

Big little lies
The crown
game of Thrones
The maid's tale
Strange things

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a male actor in a comedy series

Netflix HBO Amazon / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series

Alan Arkin, Kominsky's method
Michael Douglas Kominsky's method
Bill hader Barry
Andrew Scott, Flea bag
Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of an actress in a comedy series

Netflix HBO Amazonas; Pop TV / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of an actress in a comedy series

Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Flea bag

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a set in a comedy series

HBO Netflix Amazonas; Pop TV / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a set in a comedy series

Barry
Flea bag
Kominsky's method
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Schitt & # 39; s Creek

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding action by a set of comedy or drama series specialists

HBO Netflix AMC / E! Illustration

Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a series of comedy or drama

game of Thrones
Radiance
Strange things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of an actress in a leading role

Focus characteristics; Lionsgate Netflix Universal Pictures; LD Entertainment / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role in a movie

Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, U.S
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a male actor in a leading role

20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros./E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie

Christian bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, jester

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a female actress in a supporting role

Netflix Fox Searchlight Pictures; Lionsgate STX / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of an actress in a supporting role in a movie

Laura Dern Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman Bomb
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bomb

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a male actor in a supporting role

Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures; Netflix / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie

Jamie Foxx, Just mercy
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Nominees for the SAG 2020 awards, outstanding performance of a cast in a film

Lionsgate Netflix Fox Searchlight Pictures; Sony Pictures; CJ Entertainment / E! Illustration

Excellent performance of a cast in a movie

Bomb
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite

Nominees for the SAG 2020 Awards, Outstanding Action Performance Stunt Set, Movie

Wonderful; 20th Century Fox; Netflix Warner Bros. Sony Pictures / E! Illustration

Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a movie

Avengers Final Game
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
jester
Once upon a time … in Hollywood

Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here