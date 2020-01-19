Winners of the SAG 2020 Award: the complete list

the SAG 2020 AwardsThey are finally here, giving the actors the moment to recognize other actors.
While each awards ceremony may seem the same, there is a big difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. The main one is the fact that the actors are the ones who vote in the categories, rather than a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only the actors are recognized, while the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means that it is one of the shortest prize shows of the entire season.
In short, it is the night when all the biggest stars in Hollywood come together to celebrate and slap each other on the back.
Tonight, there will be some familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer AnistonY Al Pacino, along with some new faces, believe it or not, Scarlett JohanssonY Jennifer LopezThey got their first nominations only this year.
To see who could take home the SAG award at tonight's show, check out the gallery below! It will be updated in real time when the show starts at 8 p.m. ET. in TNT and TBS.
HBO Function time; Netflix FX / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a male actor in a television movie or limited series
Mahershala Ali, True detective
Russell Crowe, The loudest voice
Jared Harris Chernobyl
Jharrel Jerome, When they see us
Sam Rockwell, Fosse / Verdon
Hulu Netflix HBO FX / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of an actress in a television movie or limited series
Patricia Arquette, The act
Toni Colette Amazing
Joey king The act
Emily Watson Chernobyl
Michelle Williams, Fosse / Verdon
NBC; Apple +; HBO Netflix / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a male actor in a drama series
Sterling K. Brown, We are
Steve Carell, The morning show
Billy Crudup, The morning show
Peter Dinklage, game of Thrones
David Harbor, Strange things
Apple +; Netflix BBC America; Hulu / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a female actress in a drama series
Jennifer Aniston, The morning show
Helena Bonham Carter, The crown
Olivia Colman The crown
Jodie Eat Killing Eva
Elisabeth Moss The maid's tale
HBO Netflix Hulu / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a set in a dramatic series
Big little lies
The crown
game of Thrones
The maid's tale
Strange things
Netflix HBO Amazon / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a male actor in a comedy series
Alan Arkin, Kominsky's method
Michael Douglas Kominsky's method
Bill hader Barry
Andrew Scott, Flea bag
Tony Shalhoub, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Netflix HBO Amazonas; Pop TV / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of an actress in a comedy series
Christina Applegate, Dead to me
Alex Borstein, The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Rachel Brosnahan The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Catherine O & # 39; Hara, Schitt & # 39; s Creek
Phoebe Waller Bridge, Flea bag
HBO Netflix Amazonas; Pop TV / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a set in a comedy series
Barry
Flea bag
Kominsky's method
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel
Schitt & # 39; s Creek
HBO Netflix AMC / E! Illustration
Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a series of comedy or drama
game of Thrones
Radiance
Strange things
The Walking Dead
Watchmen
Focus characteristics; Lionsgate Netflix Universal Pictures; LD Entertainment / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of an actress in a leading role in a movie
Cynthia Erivo Harriet
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage history
Lupita Nyong & # 39; o, U.S
Charlize Theron, Bomb
Renee Zellweger, Judy
20th Century Fox; Sony Pictures; Netflix Paramount Pictures; Warner Bros./E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a male actor in a leading role in a movie
Christian bale, Ford v Ferrari
Leonardo Dicaprio, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Adam Driver, Marriage history
Taron Egerton, Rocketman
Joaquin Phoenix, jester
Netflix Fox Searchlight Pictures; Lionsgate STX / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of an actress in a supporting role in a movie
Laura Dern Marriage history
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Nicole Kidman Bomb
Jennifer Lopez, Hustlers
Margot Robbie Bomb
Warner Bros.; Sony Pictures; Netflix / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a male actor in a supporting role in a movie
Jamie Foxx, Just mercy
Tom Hanks, A beautiful day in the neighborhood
Al Pacino, the Irish
Joe Pesci, the Irish
Brad Pitt, Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Lionsgate Netflix Fox Searchlight Pictures; Sony Pictures; CJ Entertainment / E! Illustration
Excellent performance of a cast in a movie
Bomb
the Irish
Jojo Rabbit
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Parasite
Wonderful; 20th Century Fox; Netflix Warner Bros. Sony Pictures / E! Illustration
Excellent performance by a group of specialists in a movie
Avengers Final Game
Ford v Ferrari
the Irish
jester
Once upon a time … in Hollywood
Watch the SAG 2020 Awards on Sunday, January 19 at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in TNT and TBS.