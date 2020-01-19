Winners of the SAG 2020 Award: the complete list

the SAG 2020 AwardsThey are finally here, giving the actors the moment to recognize other actors.

While each awards ceremony may seem the same, there is a big difference between the Screen Actors Guild Awards and the rest. The main one is the fact that the actors are the ones who vote in the categories, rather than a select group of elites in the industry. This means that only the actors are recognized, while the Academy Awards and others recognize the producers, directors, scores, etc. It also means that it is one of the shortest prize shows of the entire season.

In short, it is the night when all the biggest stars in Hollywood come together to celebrate and slap each other on the back.

Tonight, there will be some familiar faces like Charlize Theron, Jennifer AnistonY Al Pacino, along with some new faces, believe it or not, Scarlett JohanssonY Jennifer LopezThey got their first nominations only this year.