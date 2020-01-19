Why Patrick Mahomes, the Chiefs need the Packers to beat the 49ers to establish a favorable showdown in Super Bowl 54

The Kansas City Chiefs will go to the Super Bowl for the first time in 50 years, thanks to what Patrick Mahomes did (294 yards per pass, three touchdowns, 8.4 yards per attempt, 120.4 qualification; 53 yards on the ground, TD) in the 35s of the team. -24 victory over the Titans on Sunday in the AFC championship game.

The Chiefs beat the Vikings in Super Bowl 4 for their only ring. Kansas City knows that it will play either Green Bay, whom it lost in Super Bowl 1, or San Francisco in Super Bowl 54.

But which NFC champion is a better showdown for the Chiefs in Miami in two weeks? Here is an early breakdown of the end of the NFL 100 postseason:

Bosses vs. Packers

The teams played at Arrowhead Stadium on October 27, and the Packers won the week 8 contest on Sunday night 31-24. Aaron Rodgers threw two of his three touchdown passes in the last quarter to secure Green Bay's victory. Rodgers finished the night with 305 yards going to 9.2 yards per attempt.

AFC CHAMPIONSHIP: Kansas City meets to get to the Super Bowl

However, the big difference between then and now is that Rodgers faced veteran substitute Matt Moore in that game and not Mahomes, who missed the match for a knee injury. The bosses' pass defense was actually better than the score and the statistics would indicate; he looted Rodgers five times and contained his receivers and closed wings.

Runner Aaron Jones (13 carries, 67 yards; seven catches, 159 yards, two touchdowns) was the player that Kansas City could not stop. The Packers attacked the Chiefs' weakness in the linebacker, something they were doing out of necessity with Davante Adams on the platform with a toe injury.

The Chiefs will need to find out how to contain Adams with cornerback Bashaud Breeland and others, but apart from Adams and Jones, Kansas City matches Green Bay well. The Packers will need to be creative with their staff to be more successful than they had in the first meeting, and they will have to be more successful with Mahomes in the Chiefs' offensive lineup.

On the other hand, the Packers defense had problems with the speed of open receivers Tyreek Hill and Mecole Hardman and, as they were against most of the closed ends this season, they were overcome by Travis Kelce. Week 8 was also when the Chiefs were operating with LeSean McCoy leading the backfield instead of Damien Williams, who scored in that game. Williams is now healthier and red-hot, having scored four touchdowns in two playoff games.

And, oh yes, there is also Mahomes' great arm and athletics instead of Moore, who easily separated the Packers for most of the game.

The Chiefs were helpless of 14 points for the Packers in Super Bowl 1 and lost 35-10. They will definitely be favorites if they face the Packers again in Super Bowl 54 and are well positioned to live up to that status.

Bosses vs. 49ers

When the Chiefs last played against the 49ers, on September 23, 2018, they won in Kansas City 38-27. That week 3 showdown was also when quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo broke his ACL at the end of the last quarter after running to the bench in the red zone. The injury ended his second season with San Francisco.

Garoppolo threw for 251 yards and two touchdowns before falling, averaging 8.4 yards per attempt and scoring a stellar 114.7. He faced a very different defense, Bob Sutton's 3-4, than the Bosses now operate, Steve Spagnuolo's 4-3 base, but Kansas City could not stop two fundamentals of Kyle Shanahan's offense: a game Deep and versatile career and tight end George Kittle in the air game.

Since last season, the 49ers have added two key receivers, rookie Deebo Samuel and veteran Emmanuel Sanders, who was a Chief killer while he was with the Broncos. They also have runners Tevin Coleman and Raheem Mostert in the most prominent roles of scrimmage backs to cause problems for the linebackers and the Chiefs' assurances.

Mahomes (314 yards, three touchdowns, 8.4 yards per attempt, 115.5 rating) had to be equally ready for the Chiefs to retire. The 49ers contained Kareem Hunt in the running game and limited the damage Hill caused. Kelce, however, was his dominant self (eight catches, 104 yards) in Kittle's production.

The 4-3 defense of the 49ers is now much better at all levels, with Defensive Rookie of the Year Nick Bosa and former Chief Dee Ford at the end. The unit is also much better in linebacker, with Kwon Alexander and Dre Greenlaw, and has a healthy Jaquiski Tartt safe to drive a much better secondary beyond cornerback Richard Sherman.

All that adds to the Chiefs scoring less and the 49ers scoring more in the rematch. The Chiefs were the No. 5 scoring offense in the NFL (28.2 points per game) with Mahomes in 2019, but the 49ers were better with Garoppolo, at number 3 (29.9 points per game). The 49ers were also No. 8 in scoring defense (allowing 19.4 points per game), while the Chiefs were slightly later in No. 7 (allowing 19.3 points per game).

While the Chiefs are much better on paper compared to the Packers, they are slightly worse than the 49ers. The 49ers' offense and defense have more general talent and fewer failures. The Packers have far exceeded.

Without a doubt, the Chiefs want a rematch of Super Bowl 1 with the Packers about Mahomes trying to beat the 49ers.