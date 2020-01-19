Why is Mike Vrabel's penis at stake if the Titans arrive at the Super Bowl?

The conversation about the Titans Super Bowl race and coach Mike Vrabel's penis is a global agreement, and the situation is reaching a critical point.

If Tennessee beats Kansas City in the AFC championship game and wins Super Bowl 54, it will be the most phallic professional soccer championship since these Titans lost to Dick Vermeil and the Rams 20 years ago. The Super Bowl winning coaches club will simultaneously win and lose a member.

Thanks to the line of questions of left tackle Taylor Twan in a podcast interview with his own coach, we learned in July that Vrabel, 44, is willing to cut his own penis for a Super Bowl title.

At that time, Tennessee came from a 9-7 season in the first year of Vrabel and was screened by Sporting News and others to finish third in the AFC South. The Titans' chances of reaching the Super Bowl were long enough for Vrabel to feel comfortable rolling with the hyperbole that Lewan hung in front of him.

The context: While interviewing Vrabel in his podcast "Bussin & # 39; with the Boys,quot; with co-host and former Titans supporter Will Compton, Lewan asked if the coach would tattoo the name of the 28-year-old tackle if the two won A Super Bowl together.

"Your name? No," Vrabel replied. Lewan then asked what Vrabel would do: "I would do something if you wanted to place a bet."

Then the next exchange occurred.

(Warning: the following video contains an explicit language).

Vrabel, the former linebacker who spent time with the Steelers, Patriots and Chiefs during his 14-year NFL career from 1997 to 2010, won his three Super Bowls while in New England (2001, 2004 and 2004). Apparently they mean little to him in the context of his new challenges as a coach.

As for Vrabel's wife, whom he joked, it wouldn't matter if the coach, um, lost the bet, was willing to accept the part.

At the end of a regular season of ups and downs, Tennessee beat Houston in Week 17 to secure a spot in the playoffs as the last wild card of the AFC. The Titans settled as losers on the five-point road against the Patriots, and after they surprised the defending Super Bowl champions in the wild card round, they achieved an even greater surprise over the Ravens as nine-point losers in the round. divisional.

This unlikely race led Tennessee into the game for Sunday's AFC title and, more importantly, kept Vrabel's virility in danger.

When the Titans bothered the Ravens last week, Vrabel's Johnson status was evidently the first thing that came to Lewan's mind when he saw the coach after the game. Vrabel was greeting his players when they returned to the locker room in Baltimore, and the tackle offered a reminder.

"Listen, I didn't want to disappoint Taylor and Will when I went on the podcast," Vrabel told Sports Illustrated later in the week when asked about the promise he made in the podcast. "I knew they were going to ask me things that probably, if I shut up, (the program) wouldn't be much fun."

"So I tried to make it as fun as possible."

Mission accomplished. Seven months later, the issue of Vrabel's penis has the same staying power as that of a Tennessee team running through the playoffs as if it had nothing to lose.

Although the coach has something remarkable to lose.