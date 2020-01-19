Why all the hype is right about the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Midge Maisel is not perfect. She is not even close to being perfect. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel on the other hand, well, that show is quite close to that designation.

For three seasons, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator, writer and director of the program, has woven the complex and fun story of Midge Maisel, a 50s housewife who takes her talent to tell a story with a quick shot on stage. With what seems like an endless budget, Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino they have created a vibrant world with the characteristic charming and fast-spoken characters by whom they became known with past successes Gilmore girls Y Bunheads. Critics and award nominating bodies took note immediately, and rightly so.

The wonderful Mrs. Maisel now he is ready for an outstanding performance of a set in a comedy, an outstanding performance of a female actor in a comedy series for Alex Borstein Y Rachel Brosnahanand outstanding performance of a male actor in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.