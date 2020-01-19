Why all the hype is right about the wonderful Mrs. Maisel

Midge Maisel is not perfect. She is not even close to being perfect. The wonderful Mrs. Maisel on the other hand, well, that show is quite close to that designation.
For three seasons, Amy Sherman-Palladino, the creator, writer and director of the program, has woven the complex and fun story of Midge Maisel, a 50s housewife who takes her talent to tell a story with a quick shot on stage. With what seems like an endless budget, Sherman-Palladino and her husband Daniel Palladino they have created a vibrant world with the characteristic charming and fast-spoken characters by whom they became known with past successes Gilmore girls Y Bunheads. Critics and award nominating bodies took note immediately, and rightly so.
The wonderful Mrs. Maisel now he is ready for an outstanding performance of a set in a comedy, an outstanding performance of a female actor in a comedy series for Alex Borstein Y Rachel Brosnahanand outstanding performance of a male actor in a comedy series for Tony Shalhoub at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
The program has already won three SAG Awards, three Golden Globes and 16 Emmy. That is a lot of hardware for the program, which launched its third season in December 2019. And all the hype is deserved.
Brosnahan's performance as Midge Maisel is legitimately acclaimed. The character could easily be a cartoon, but Brosnahan infuses the fair amount of humanity. Midge is not afraid to say what he thinks at a time when most women do not. The rise of the character to stardom has been difficult. She makes mistakes, either sleeping with her ex-husband (and remarrying him) or basically getting the singer who took her on tour, Midge is not perfect. And that is what makes it convincing.
"She is imperfect, and I like that about her. She is someone who keeps her convictions with great force. She is a product of her time. She was raised to believe that the goal was to be a perfect mother and housewife, to present a certain way of world, and that was not a burden on her. It was something that made her feel great, that made her feel empowered. And then she discovers that there are other things for her, and that is both devastating and global. falling apart, and also empowering in a completely new way, "Brosnahan told us earlier.
Around the character is a mix of eccentric characters, with Borstein stealing each scene as Midge's manager, Susie Myerson. The relationship between Midge and Susie is a cornerstone of the series. They never go out looking for each other. Sure, they disagree, but there is never one about a man or an insult.
"I always say it's like (The Mary Tyler Moore show& # 39; s) Mary and Rhoda. They are very, very different. You cannot imagine that they would be friends and yet they need each other. Is similar to Going up"Borstein told E! News." It's really cool, these women who have to support each other are better people because of their relationship together. "
That's what he does Lady maisel Such a special show. It is infinitely entertaining, with top-notch performances and a world developed to get lost.
