Who is Raheem Mostert? Six facts about the 49ers return, one for each NFL team that eliminated it

As the NFL season progresses, previously unknown players become known names thanks to their unique backgrounds and outstanding performances.

San Francisco runner Raheem Mostert is no exception, and went from being an NFL officer to being a playoff hero, including a monstrous four-score performance in the NFC championship game.

Now that the 49ers are heading for a Super Bowl showdown with the Chiefs in Miami, Mostert will be one of the notable names in the showdown.

Here is everything you need to know about the flourishing 49ers runner.

Raheem Mostert finished with the 49ers thanks to Chip Kelly

Chip Kelly is no longer with the 49ers, but thanks to a previous link between him and Mostert, the runner now wears a 49ers shirt.

Mostert's professional career began with the Eagles in 2015, but despite the fact that the free agent not recruited left a positive impression in the preseason, he failed to join the list of 53 players.

The following season, Kelly assumed the position of head coach of the 49ers and chose to take Mostert with him. The runner was added to the team's practice team in November and was promoted to the list of 53 men a month later. Although Kelly only lasted a season with the 49ers, Mostert has stayed with the franchise ever since.

He was cut by six NFL teams before joining the 49ers.

Mostert, a former three-star receiver recruit, got engaged to Purdue in 2011 about Illinois, Indiana, Marshall, Miami, UCF and Wake Forest, among others. With the Boilermakers, Mostert acted as a return specialist, adding 2,289 return yards of career kicks and two touchdowns during his four-year career. He also contributed to the game of passes and races, registering 759 yards per race and 122 receiving yards.

After not being selected in the 2015 draft, Mostert signed with the Eagles. However, he has been forced to change his uniform several times, since his professional biography shows a long list of cuts, signings, IR trips and apparitions in practice squads.

Mostert was cut in September 2015 by the Eagles, and has since been added to the Philadelphia practice squad; signed and waived by the Dolphins; acquired from exemptions by the Ravens (and then resigned by Baltimore); acquired and waived by the Browns; added to the practice squad and cut by the Jets; added to the practice squad and cut several times by the Bears; and then finally landed with the 49ers. Do you have all that

You are having a professional year in different ways.

Mostert, 27, has bounced so many times that even landing and staying with a list of 53 men is an achievement in itself. However, it has not conformed.

Mostert played in the 16 games of the regular season this year, adding 772 yards on the ground and eight touchdowns on the ground, while also picking up two touchdowns received, recovering a pair of loose balls and playing 45 percent of the team's snapshots San Francisco specials.

So, this happened:

Mostert exploded in the NFC championship game with three touchdowns on the ground and 160 yards on the ground in 14 carries in the first half against the Packers. He finished with 220 yards and four scores. It was a memorable performance for a player who has had a fair amount of obstacles before his first real professional opportunity.

Raheem Mostert has had a good trip in the NFL. ‣ He was not recruited in 2015

‣ Cut by 6 teams

‣ I have been in 7 teams in 5 years Tonight, he is the only player in NFL history with more than 200 yards on the ground and more than 4 touchdowns on the ground in a playoff game. pic.twitter.com/lOWzuzkTor – Sports news (@sportingnews) January 20, 2020

Mostert finished with the most touchdowns in an NFC championship game (four) and also set the San Francisco team record in yards on the ground (220).

Once they joked about being released, and then he was released

While a member of the Ravens, Mostert was called to the coaches office for an unexpected meeting.

"I don't know what the situation was," Mostert said. "They decided that they were going to cut me. I go into the office and they tell me they are going to release me and come back to my apartment. And they called me back and they said:" Oh, just kidding. to free you. "

Mostert was cut by the Ravens a week later.

He is a former skateboarder and surfer.

In addition to his football skills, Mostert is also considered an extremely skilled skater and surfer. A native of the surf town New Smyrna Beach, Florida, Mostert grew up with skateboards and surfboards. Even a Billabong recruiter once offered him a professional surf contract.

He is one of the fastest players in the NFL.

Mostert's speed has provided several surprising numbers during his career. Four-time Big Ten race champion has eclipsed 20 miles per hour several times this season, including a 36-yard touchdown race on Sunday when Mostert reached 21.87 miles per hour.

The popular video game franchise "Madden,quot; has also taken note, labeling Mostert with a 93-speed rating this summer in its new game.