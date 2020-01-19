Who is Katie Sowers? Meet the 49ers coach creating a path for women in the NFL

Katie Sowers can make history with the 49ers in Sunday's NFC championship game. If his team defeated the Packers, he would become the first female assistant in an NFL coaching team to work in a Super Bowl.

Sowers is an offensive assistant under coach Kyle Shanahan. And although the 33-year-old woman has received more attention as the subject of a national commercial broadcast of Microsoft Surface during the current NFL playoffs, it has helped the San Francisco offensive become one of the most dynamic and most difficult defend.

Here are some other facts you should know about one of the pioneer faces of the NFL women's coach movement.

Sowers was not the first full-time female assistant in the NFL, but thanks to certain women like her, there will be many more.

Less than five years ago in the summer of 2015, Jennifer Welter broke the gender barrier after being hired by the Cardinals as an assistant coach for training camp and preseason. In 2016, Kathryn Smith became the first woman hired for a full-time coach position in the NFL, serving as a quality control coach for the Bills' special teams.

A year later, in 2017, Sowers became a full-time offensive assistant for the 49ers. The Bills hired Phoebe Schecter as an assistant closed wing coach and the Raiders brought Kelsey Martinez as an assistant strength and conditioning coach. In 2019, the Buccaneers were the first team to have two women in their coaching staff, defensive line assistant coach Lori Locust and strength and conditioning assistant coach Maral Javadifar.

Although Sowers, Locus and Javadifar were the ones who occupied their current positions last season, training internship opportunities for women have expanded throughout the league. Six other teams, Falcons, Jets, Steelers, Ravens, Panthers and Redskins, have hired women for their staff.

Katie Sowers started playing football well at an early age

Sowers was born and raised in Hesston, Kansas, just outside Kansas City, and began playing the game at age 8. He finally landed at the University of Central Missouri, where he graduated with a master's degree in Kinesiology (the mechanical study of body movement) in 2012.

Before that, when Sowers attended Goshen College in Indiana in the 2000s, he played soccer for two teams in the Women's Football Alliance, West Michigan Mayhem and his city's team, the Kansas City Titans. She was chosen to play in the US women's national football team in 2013, which won the IFAF world championship in July, defeating Canada 64-0 in Finland.

He played with his twin sister Liz at Mayhem in 2009, leading the team with four interceptions, including a TD back, and finishing fourth with 30 tackles. In 2013, Katie Sowers returned to play with Liz in the Titans. Liz was the team's leading open receiver (44 catches, 756 yards, 13 touchdowns); Katie was second (19 catches, 314 yards, 7 touchdowns). Katie was also the team's second best runner (25 carries, 424 yards, 2 touchdowns) for a 6-2 playoff team, also leading in catches (2.5) and interceptions.

Liz and Katie Sowers are two of the best players in the ongoing history of the incipient league. Katie assumed the position of the most prolific passer of the Titans for two seasons before retiring unfortunately after the 2016 season due to a hip injury. Fortunately, he could pursue his football goals in the NFL.

You can see the best moments of Katie in action here on Hudl. Check out a sample of his impressive abilities to move down the field below:

Katie Sowers began her NFL career in Atlanta

Sowers was on a team that came to the Super Bowl earlier when he was just beginning his NFL career. Sowers joined the Falcons on the recommendation of the then GM Chief and future GM of the Falcons Scott Pioli. She met Pioli in Kansas City while training her daughter in basketball.

He was with the Falcons for the offseason and training camp in 2016, working with Julio Jones and the team's open receivers under position coach Raheem Morris. Sowers then turned to the personnel evaluation side, serving as an exploration intern.

After that last nine-month season ended, Sowers joined the 49ers in June 2017 thanks to the team's Bill Walsh Minority Scholarship program, named after the offensive guru who won a Super Bowl of the last Grand Prix of the franchise. That was Shanahan's rookie season as head coach.

Katie Sowers is the only openly LGBT coach in the NFL

Sowers came out as a lesbian before her first full season with the 49ers in 2017. She is literally a pioneer, creating her own path in what can be a promising and unprecedented career. If Sowers arrives in Miami and Super Bowl 54 with San Francisco, he will surely inspire many more men and women from around the world to watch the game, all of them encouraging his continued success.