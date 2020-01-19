Who is in the Super Bowl 2020? Here are the teams, the odds and the spread for the Super Bowl 54 showdown

After 256 regular season games and 10 playoff games, the Super Bowl 54 showdown is established. At the end of the 100th NFL season, it is appropriate that the 2020 Super Bowl present two of the most prominent teams in the historically relevant league.

The 49ers will play against the Chiefs in this year's Super Bowl, marking the first time they are in the big game. To get to this point, San Francisco hit Green Bay in the NFC championship game a few hours after Kansas City drove Tennessee into the game for the AFC title.

The 49ers entered the NFL playoffs in 2020 as the No. 1 seed in the NFC after finishing the regular 13-3 season. Coach Kyle Shanahan, whose father Mike won the Super Bowls 32 and 33 as the Broncos coach, is now part of the first father-son duo that appears in a Super Bowl as head coach in NFL history.

However, despite how great San Francisco was throughout 2019, reaching the Super Bowl is somewhat surprising considering that it went from 4-12 last season to a division title. The Kansas City race was not a big surprise.

The Chiefs came to the AFC championship for the second consecutive season, the first time they did it in franchise history. They are finally back in the Super Bowl for the first time in exactly 50 years.

Below is everything you need to know about this year's Super Bowl showdown, including the odds and the difference between 49ers and Chiefs.

Who is in the Super Bowl 2020?

San Francisco 49ers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

The teams that were favorites to win their respective conference championship games took care of business on Sunday and advanced to Super Bowl 54.

The last time the 49ers met the Chiefs was week 3 of the 2018 season. San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo suffered an ACL break that ended the season in the fourth quarter of that game, which In part it led to the 49ers falling to 4-12 and winning the No. 2 pick in the 2019 NFL Draft.

That was a blessing in disguise. With that selection, San Francisco added defensive end Nick Bosa, who immediately contributed a season that earned him the Sporting News Rookie of the Year award for 2019. Bosa is now part of a dominant defense that allowed only 281.8 yards per game in The regular game. season, second best in the NFL.

Over the next two weeks as Super Bowl 54 approaches, much emphasis will be placed on the confrontation between that defense and quarterback Patrick Mahomes, the current NFL MVP.

With his three touchdown passes against the Titans in the AFC championship game, Mahomes tied Professional Football Hall of Fame member Kurt Warner (11) to get the most TD passes in the first four games of Playoffs in the history of the NFL. He did it a week after becoming the first player with at least 300 aerial yards, five touchdown passes and 50 yards on the ground in a single postseason game in NFL history.

A good one awaits us.

When and where is Super Bowl 54?

Date: Sunday February 2

Sunday February 2 Start Time: 6:30 pm. ET (unofficial)

6:30 pm. ET (unofficial) Television network: Fox

Fox Location: Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Super Bowl in 2020, the game that will crown an NFL champion for the 2019 season, is scheduled for Sunday, February 2 at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida. The official start time will be determined later. , but the 6:30 pm ET baseball stadium has become the traditional Super Bowl start time.

All Super Bowl since 2003 have taken place during the first week of February. From 1967 to 2003, all Super Bowl except one took place in January.

The Super Bowl in 2020 will be the second time a Super Bowl is played on February 2. On the same date six years ago, the Seahawks dominated the Broncos in New York to win Super Bowl 48.

The stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins and the Miami Hurricanes, was selected as the headquarters of the Super Bowl in 2020, partly because of its warm location, but also due to recent renovations. The NFL made South Florida the host of Super Bowl 54 in 2016, when Miami competed against Atlanta, New Orleans, Tampa and Los Angeles to secure the big game and when the Hard Rock Stadium renovation project was completed.

Super Bowl 54 installments, line, spread

Opening opening : Bosses -1 1/2

: Bosses -1 1/2 Money line : Chiefs -125 | 49ers +105

: Chiefs -125 | 49ers +105 Below: 53

Because the 49ers had no problems with the Packers in the NFC championship game, the opening odds for Super Bowl 54 (via BetOnline) were actually posted during the second half of the game in San Francisco.

The opening of the Chiefs as small favorites over the 49ers in the Super Bowl is consistent with Kansas City entering the championship weekend as the favorite among the four teams that were still alive.

How many times have the 49ers been in the Super Bowl?

The 49ers have appeared in six Super Bowls and have won five.

Below are all his appearances, including the last one, which also marks his only loss in the big game.

Season Super Bowl Opponent Outcome Regular Season Registration Coach nineteen eighty one Bengals W, 26-21 13-3 Bill Walsh 1984 Dolphins W, 38-16 15-1 Bill Walsh 1988 Bengals W, 20-16 10-6 Bill Walsh 1989 Broncos W, 55-10 14-2 George Seifert 1994 Chargers W, 49-26 13-3 George Seifert 2012 Crows L 34-31 11-4-1 Jim Harbaugh

San Francisco has had many opportunities to increase its number of Super Bowl appearances. The 49ers have lost in the NFC championship game nine times.

How many times have the Chiefs been in the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs have appeared in two Super Bowls and have emerged victorious only once.

Below are the details of his two appearances.

Season Super Bowl Opponent Outcome Regular Season Registration Coach 1966 Packers L, 35-10 11-2-1 Hank stram 1969 Vikings W, 23-7 11-3 Hank stram

Kansas City has had other opportunities to increase its number of Super Bowl appearances. The Chiefs have lost twice in the AFC championship game, including last season's defeat at the hands of New England.