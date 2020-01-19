When is the last time the Chiefs, the 49ers, went to the Super Bowl?

%MINIFYHTML7dab4e2dc704c32f8b8abdd294c0b54812% %MINIFYHTML7dab4e2dc704c32f8b8abdd294c0b54813%

It all depends on the last two teams for Super Bowl 54.

The Chiefs and 49ers hope to break the Super Bowl droughts after compelling victories in Sunday's AFC and NFC championship games.

These two franchises combined for eight Super Bowl appearances and did well in their previous clashes, winning six Vince Lombardi trophies (the 49ers represent five of those). Here is a breakdown of Super Bowl stories for the Chiefs and 49ers, including their most recent trips to the big game.

Super Chiefs Appearances

When is the last time the Chiefs went to a Super Bowl?

Kansas City has not reached a Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs played in two of the first four Super Bowls, losing to the Packers in 1967 and defeating the Vikings in 1970.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl I January 15, 1967 Packers Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Bart Starr Super Bowl IV January 11, 1970 Vikings Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 Len Dawson

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs won their only title (excluding the AFL action) behind a dominant defensive effort in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City limited Minnesota to 239 yards, made two passes and recovered two loose balls on its way to a 23-7 victory.

49ers Super Bowl appearances

When is the last time the 49ers went to a Super Bowl?

Of the remaining teams, the 49ers recently made a trip to the Super Bowl, falling to the Ravens in 2013.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl XVI January 24, 1982 Bengals 49ers 26, Bengals 21 Joe Montana Super Bowl XIX January 20, 1985 Dolphins 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIII January 22, 1989 Bengals 49ers 20, Bengals 16 Jerry rice Super Bowl XXIV January 28, 1990 Broncos 49ers 55, Broncos 10 Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIX January 29, 1995 Chargers 49ers 49, chargers 26 Steve Young Super Bowl XLVII February 3, 2013 Crows Crows 34, 49ers 31 Joe Flacco

How many Super Bowls have won the 49ers?

The 49ers (five) are just behind the Patriots and Steelers (six) for most Super Bowl victories in NFL history. Four of the five San Francisco Super Bowl wins came with Joe Montana under the center.