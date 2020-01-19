When is the last time the Chiefs, Packers, 49ers and Titans went to the Super Bowl?

%MINIFYHTMLabc9bce0152a69fd8d63d6f2e1776c0711% %MINIFYHTMLabc9bce0152a69fd8d63d6f2e1776c0712%

This is the last four in the NFL playoffs.

The Chiefs, Packers, 49ers and Titans hope to break the Super Bowl droughts in Sunday's AFC and NFC championship games. The 49ers and Chiefs are big bookmarks, but at this point in the season, you can throw records. No one would be surprised if the Packers or the Titans get angry.

These teams have combined for 14 Super Bowl appearances and did well in their previous clashes, winning 10 Vince Lombardi trophies. Here is a breakdown of the Super Bowl stories for the Chiefs, Packers, 49ers and Titans, including their most recent trips to the big game.

Super Chiefs Appearances

When is the last time the Chiefs went to a Super Bowl?

Kansas City has not reached a Super Bowl in 50 years. The Chiefs played in two of the first four Super Bowls, losing to the Packers in 1967 and defeating the Vikings in 1970.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl I January 15, 1967 Packers Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Bart Starr Super Bowl IV January 11, 1970 Vikings Chiefs 23, Vikings 7 Len Dawson

How many Super Bowls have the Chiefs won?

The Chiefs won their only title (excluding the AFL action) behind a dominant defensive effort in Super Bowl IV. Kansas City limited Minnesota to 239 yards, made two passes and recovered two loose balls on its way to a 23-7 victory.

Appearances in the Super Bowl of the Packers

When is the last time the Packers went to a Super Bowl?

Green Bay is less than a decade from its last appearance in the Super Bowl. Current Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers led his team with 304 aerial yards and three touchdowns against the Steelers in 2011.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl I January 15, 1967 Bosses Packers 35, Chiefs 10 Bart Starr Super Bowl II January 14, 1968 Muggers Packers 33, Raiders 14 Bart Starr Super Bowl XXXI January 26, 1997 Patriots Packers 35, Patriots 21 Desmond Howard Super Bowl XXXII January 25, 1998 Broncos Broncos 31, Packers 24 Terrell Davis Super Bowl XLV February 6, 2011 Steelers Packers 31, Steelers 25 Aaron Rodgers

How many Super Bowls have the Packers won?

The Packers have the third Super Bowl trophy (four) in the NFL history behind the Patriots (six), Steelers (six), Cowboys (five) and 49ers (five).

49ers Super Bowl appearances

When is the last time the 49ers went to a Super Bowl?

Of the remaining teams, the 49ers recently made a trip to the Super Bowl, falling to the Ravens in 2013.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl XVI January 24, 1982 Bengals 49ers 26, Bengals 21 Joe Montana Super Bowl XIX January 20, 1985 Dolphins 49ers 38, Dolphins 16 Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIII January 22, 1989 Bengals 49ers 20, Bengals 16 Jerry rice Super Bowl XXIV January 28, 1990 Broncos 49ers 55, Broncos 10 Joe Montana Super Bowl XXIX January 29, 1995 Chargers 49ers 49, chargers 26 Steve Young Super Bowl XLVII February 3, 2013 Crows Crows 34, 49ers 31 Joe Flacco

How many Super Bowls have won the 49ers?

The 49ers (five) are just behind the Patriots and Steelers (six) for most Super Bowl victories in NFL history. Four of the five San Francisco Super Bowl wins came with Joe Montana under the center.

Appearances in the Super Bowl of the Titans

When is the last time the Titans went to a Super Bowl?

The Titans have the least experience in the Super Bowl among current contestants. They lost their solo game to the Rams and "The Greatest Show on Turf,quot; in 2000.

Game Date Adversary Outcome MVP Super Bowl XXXIV January 30, 2000 Rams Rams 23, Titans 16 Kurt Warner

How many Super Bowls have the Titans won?

Tennessee is one of the 12 NFL teams that has never won a Super Bowl. The complete list: Bengals, Bills, Browns, Cardinals, Chargers, Falcons, Jaguars, Lions, Panthers, Texans, Titans and Vikings.