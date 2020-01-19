What the Cyprus rape case tells us about justice in Europe | Sexual assault

"They asked me to say it was not a violation."

These words were pronounced in court by a 19-year-old British woman about police detectives who interrogated her after she reported being raped in a group in a tourist city of Cyprus in July last year.

Shortly after arriving at the Cypriot complex of Ayia Napa, the teenager met an Israeli man and became romantically involved with him. During one of their nights together in her room, her friends entered and took turns attacking her, according to her testimony.

"I tried to cross my legs. I was trying to throw my arms. I don't know how many of them raped me. I couldn't see," he said. said.

Fleeing from the hotel, he went to a nearby medical clinic and called the police. Twelve Israeli men and boys, aged 16 to 22, were arrested.

But two weeks after the incident, they took the young British woman to the police station and interrogated her for eight hours without a lawyer or translator present; The session was not recorded. He then signed a statement retracting his sexual assault claims and was immediately accused of "mischief,quot; by the police for giving a false statement.

She was imprisoned for a month in Nicosia prison and only released after giving her passport to local authorities.

Commenting on the arrest of the teenager, Nicoletta Charalambidou, a lawyer based in Cyprus, said: "It was never clear … when he stopped being a victim of a crime and became a suspect in another crime."

Meanwhile, tIsraeli men accused of raping her were released and allowed to travel home where they were received as heroes. At the airport, they were seen popping champagne bottles and singing "the Briton is a whore."

Despite the testimony given by a pathologist who said that the British teenager had 35 bruises on her body, which showed that a force was exerted on her, and a statement by a psychologist that the victim suffered from a post-traumatic stress disorder, 7 On January, a Cypriot court found its culprit for the crime of public mischief, handing it over a suspended sentence of four months.

Several legal experts have said that there were major irregularities in the investigation and judicial proceedings. However, local authorities have defended their actions and have even demanded an "apology,quot; from the British teenager.

What happened in Cyprus It is not exclusive to the country. In recent years, Europe has been shaken by an increasing number of rape cases in which the system has disastrously failed victims.

In 2012, in France, two women filed complaints that they had been raped in groups as teenagers almost daily for years by a group of young men.

One of the women stated in court that "at least 25,quot; youth were present during the rapes while she was screaming for help. The case captivated the nation.

However, on October 11, 2012, a The French jury issued a combination of acquittals and light sentences to 14 men, accused of the violations, some of whom were minors at the time of the incidents. Under French law, minors convicted of group rape can receive sentences of up to 10 years in prison, but none received sentences of more than one year. The problem in the case was supposed "lack of material evidence,quot;.

In a statement, a French feminist organization said: "This verdict sends a catastrophic message to our entire society. Violating victims: filing a complaint is useless. Violators: they are allowed to rape!"

In 2016, in Spain, five men were accused of raping an 18-year-old girl. TThe trial called "La Manada,quot; (Spanish for the pack of wolves) ended in 2019 with the five suspects issued lighter sentences on charges of "sexual abuse." The judges who presided over the case justified their decision not to accuse them of rape because of the victim's lack of resistance.

One of them even called for the acquittal of the accused perpetrators, claiming that it was simply "sexual acts in an environment of joy and joy."

Across Europe, statistics show that rape reports are on the rise, but convictions do not necessarily follow that trend. In France, it is estimated that in 2017, 65,000 French women were raped, but only 14,000 police reports were filed and only 1,200 convictions were handed down for rape. Between 2010 and 2017, the number of police reports filed with allegations of rape increased by 52 percent; During the same period, the number of convictions decreased by 23 percent.

IIn England and Wales, in 2018, only 17 percent of rape victims filed complaints with the police. While the number of rape reports increased 160 percent between 2012 and 2017 (from 16,000 to 41,500), the percentage of convictions in rape cases sent to court fell from 52 to 43 during the same period.

One strategy that the Crown Prosecutor's Services allegedly have adopted to avoid criticism of low conviction rates has been to remove "cases of weak rape,quot; from the system.

Clearly, the central reason why rapists walk free in Europe is that the justice system in European countries, as elsewhere, is still biased in their favor.

One factor links sexual assault and its legal results in very different countries and societies: power.

Law enforcement, courts, businesses and governments continue to be overwhelmingly managed by men. Men have the power when it comes to critical decisions regarding women's lives.

The British media have reported on the personal ties that some families of the Israelis accused in the Cyprus case have with powerful political figures, one with the mayor of Jerusalem and another with a minister of the Israeli government.

The governments of Israel and Cyprus share close strategic and commercial ties. On January 2, the two countries together with Greece signed a $ 6 billion deal for a pipeline that would transport Israeli and Cypriot gas to the Greek island of Crete.

We can only speculate whether politics and business influenced the outcome of the Cyprus violation case or if it was the gender bias of the Cypriot judicial system.

But its result reaffirms Toxic ideas deeply rooted in what virility means and what it is entitled to. This, like many other cases of judicial clemency, surely does not discourage men from committing sexual assaults.

northNot listening and not believing in women does more than threaten life. It allows young predatory men to conclude that when it comes to committing sexual violence, they have nothing to fear.

While the #MeToo and #IBelieveHer movements have opened public debates about sexual violence and justice in the past two years, it is clear that we have a long way to go.

The patriarchal power structures, which have existed for millennia, will not go silent. This will be a long struggle and one of the first steps should be to promote a review of judicial systems to eliminate gender bias in laws and courts.

The opinions expressed in this article are those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the editorial position of Al Jazeera.