What happened to Marcus Mariota? Why Titans QB was sent to the bank by Ryan Tannehill, turned into a bust

It turns out that there were no winners in the "Suck for the Duck,quot; draw.

With Marcus Mariota firmly planted on the Titans' bank, it seems that the former Oregon Duck's career in the City of Music is playing a sour note and will soon stop. Ryan Tannehill is entrenched as the starting quarterback of Tennessee, and it seems that will be the case before the 2020 season and beyond.

The curious case of Marcus Mariota is not only reduced to the player: it is a 101 course in "How not to treat your QB franchise,quot;. While much blame falls on Mariota's shoulders, the instability of the Titans during his tenure plays a considerable role.

This is what happened with Mariota's promising career, from the promise of his rookie season to his 2019 fights and subsequent banking,

What happened to Marcus Mariota?

There are many things that entered Mariota's bench, but what happened to Marcus Mariota can be combined in three words: inconsistency, injury and inefficiency.

Inconsistency: Not only inconsistency with the player, but also with the organization. The beginning of Mariota's career in the NFL reflects that of former 49ers Alex Smith players: both dealt with different offensive coordinators in their first five seasons of the league. That is difficult for any young QB who enters the league, but especially for Mariota: he dealt with three different head coaches (Ken Wisenhunt, Mike Mularkey, Mike Vrabel) and four different offensive coordinators in his first five seasons at the helm. That great rotation around the QB can wreak havoc on a player's progression.

That does not mean that Mariota is acquitted of her sins. While a promising 2016 season painted a picture of progress, it returned to its rotation-prone forms in 2017, a problem that it had not had in the ranks of the university.

Injuries In every season except 2019, Mariota has dealt with some type of injury that has forced him to waste time. While he still played in a possible 56 games of 64 in the four seasons before 2019, there is not much room for doubt that some of his injuries have gotten in his progression, which could break his confidence along the way.

Ineffectiveness: Since its promising 2016 season during which it threw 26 touchdowns at just nine interceptions, Mariota's production has gone downhill. He threw 13 touchdowns at 15 interceptions in 2017, and set a minimum career in TD passes in 2018 with only 11. Despite having the best offensive unit of his career around him in 2019, he threw seven touchdowns in six games, with two, performances of three scores in week 1 and week 4.

Along with that, Mariota's indecision and confidence seemed to be completely shattered and his pocket consciousness also plummeted: while the Titans' offensive line was underperforming, Mariota was still captured 25 times in his first six games.

When was Marcus Mariota locked up?

Mariota was told to climb the pine during the Team Week 6 defeat against Denver. He was sent to the bench in the third quarter by Ryan Tannehill after throwing only 63 yards and two interceptions.

Is Marcus Mariota injured?

Ironically, this is the first season Mariota had been healthy for the entire duration of his term, although he was captured 25 times in just six games.

However, throughout his career, Mariota has dealt with a group of injuries:

In 2018, he dealt with an elbow injury and a stinger in the neck that forced him to sit two games.

In 2017, he dealt with a hamstring injury that left him out of play.

In 2016, Mariota broke her fibula in Week 16 against the Jaguars.

In 2015, he dealt with an MCL sprain in his right knee on two different occasions, and the second sprain ended his season prematurely.

Marcus Mariota contract, free agency

Mariota is a free agent after the 2019 season, the last season in his rookie contract. The former general selection No. 2 will actually reach free agency at the same time as the only player who preceded him in the 2015 NFL Draft, Jameis Winston.

Obviously, there is a lot of gray area as to what Mariota could do in the open market. Could potential teams see him as a salvageable quarterback holder? Or will it be a high quality backup? Mariota will turn 27 this coming season, so it is likely that this is her last real chance to win a good amount of money, unless she clings somewhere and has the opportunity to rebuild and reproach herself.