What channel is Packers vs. today? 49ers? Time, TV schedule for the NFC championship game

For the first time in 22 years, fans in San Francisco and Green Bay who are looking for their TV channels for the NFC championship game will seek to see their own teams play with each other for a chance to reach the Super Bowl.

The 49ers and Packers, who entered the NFL playoffs in 2020 as the two best NFC seedlings enter today's game in San Francisco, scheduled to start at 6:40 p.m. ET in Fox is almost as good as it is for those who enjoy marquee clashes.

Although the 49ers and Packers entered the playoffs as the No. 1 and No. 2 seed, respectively, none of the teams were expected to be here based on most pre-season projections. Green Bay entered the season with a rookie head coach, and San Francisco was 4-12 last year.

Now Matt LaFleur of the Packers is the first coach to reach a conference title in his first season since Jim Harbaugh did it with the 49ers in 2011. With a victory on Sunday, LaFleur would become the sixth rookie head coach to appear in the Super Bowl.

Between LaFleur (40 years, 66 days) and current 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan (40 years, 36 days), this will also be the first conference championship game with two coaches under 41 years old since 1970.

However, none of the best coaches can steal Aaron Rodgers' attention at this stage, the Packers quarterback went for 243 yards and two touchdowns without an interception for a passer rating of 113.7 last week, marking the sixth Rodgers postseason consecutive game with at least two touchdown passes With at least two more Sundays, Rodgers would tie Terry Bradshaw, Joe Montanta and Drew Brees for the second longest streak of postseason games with at least two touchdown passes in history of the NFL (seven). Only Joe Flacco (eight) had a longer streak.

In addition, with two touchdown passes, Rodgers would tie Peyton Manning (40) for the fourth highest number of postseason touchdown passes in NFL history. With 4,700 air yards in 17 playoff starts in his career, Rodgers needs at least 300 air yards on Sunday to become the sixth player with at least 5,000 postseason air yards in NFL history, joining Tom Brady (11,388) , Peyton Manning (7,339), Brett Favre (5,855), Joe Montana (5,772) and Ben Roethlisberger (5,256).

Below is all the information you need to see 49ers vs.. Packers in the NFC championship game on Sunday, including the TV channel and start time.

What channel is Packers vs. today? 49ers?

TV channel (national) : Fox

: Fox TV channel (San Francisco) : KTVU

: KTVU TV Channel (Green Bay) : WLUK

: WLUK Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

Sunday's game 49ers vs. Packers in Fox will be summoned by the number 1 team in the network. That means Joe Buck and Troy Aikman will call the action from the broadcast booth, and Erin Andrews and Chris Myers will report from the barrier. Mike Pereira is the Fox NFL rules analyst.

For those who can't see 49ers vs. Packers on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Green Bay call can be heard on Sirius 82 and XM 226, and the San Francisco call can be heard on Sirius 83 and XM 225 .

What time does the game Packers vs. 49ers?

Date : Sunday, January 19

: Sunday, January 19 Start time: 6:40 p.m. ET

In our elections against the spread and our direct predictions for the championship round of the NFL playoff conference, Sporting News is divided into 49ers vs.. Packers Below are the explanations for each selection.

Against the spread: The Packers were attacked by the 49ers 37-8 during the meeting of the 12th week of Sunday night in San Francisco. In that game, Aaron Rodgers threw only 104 yards in 33 attempts and was captured five times. Green Bay didn't have much game to run to support it and fell into a big hole, 23-0 for halftime.

Green Bay has no choice but to play better offensively this time, with Rodgers' triplets, wide receiver Davante Adams and runner Aaron Jones leaving an effective divisional game against the Seahawks and working behind a solid line. The problem will lie in the defense of the Packers trying to stop the 49ers.

San Francisco offers many rhythms and styles in the hurried attack with its deep backfield. The front seven of Green & # 39; Bay is built more to hasten the passer-by and cover it, and may wilt against the race. There will be no sudden secondary responses against Jimmy Garoppolo's fast and physical boys, George Kittle and Deebo Samuel. The 49ers can also get the Packers out of their position with bad direction, movement and game action.

Rodgers will do his best with little skill help beyond Adams and Jones, facing defensive challenges at all levels led by Nick Bosa, Dee Ford, Kwon Alexander and Richerd Sherman. Garoppolo charges in comparison and you will see many more things available to explode in the middle of the field.

Selection: the 49ers win 42-24 and cover the spread.

Directly: the 49ers should win this game for many reasons. They are at home, where the Packers smoked on a Sunday night in week 12. Their offensive, founded on a reliable race game and complemented by a handful of solid reception goals for a troubled quarterback in Jimmy Garoppolo, is clicking His defense, now completely healthy and as dominant in the front as anyone in the NFL, is in full force. Green Bay should have no chance.

Like the Titans, they had no chance against the Patriots or the Ravens in these extravagant NFL playoffs. Like the Vikings they had no chance against the saints. Like Texans, they were pronounced dead in the first half against the Bills. Like the Chiefs, they were buried by a disastrous first quarter against Texans.

Conventional wisdom is useless in the NFL, and the postseason 2020 is a perfect example of why. While the Packers are big helpless against the 49ers in the NFC championship game with good reason, it's not that Green Bay, who won 13 games in the first season of coach Matt LaFleur, is an obstacle.

After the Packers beat the Seahawks in the divisional round, SN Vinnie Iyer set four things they need to repeat in the title game to annoy the 49ers. First, they need to protect Aaron Rodgers. Even with Bryan Bulaga ready to return on the right tackle, this is Green Bay's biggest challenge, because the San Francisco pass race is relentless.

Second, the Packers must open Davante Adams. As long as you can keep your No. 1 receiver away from Richard Sherman, this is possible. Third, they need to convert to third low. We trust Rodgers to do exactly that. Finally, they need to stop the 49ers run game. This is where Kenny Clark comes in.

Everything Green Bay needs to fit against San Francisco has a decent opportunity to do that, especially without climate concerns in Santa Clara. The Packers will also have no problems with the weather in Miami.

Selection: Packers 27, 49ers 24

Playoff schedule NFL championship games

Below is the full schedule for the rest of the NFL playoffs in 2020, from today's conference championship games to Super Bowl 54, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Sunday, January 19

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Bosses against the Titans 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA) 49ers vs. Packers 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2