What channel is Chiefs vs. today? Titans? Time, TV schedule for the AFC championship game

When the initial NFL playoff calendar was launched a few weeks ago, just after the Titans had entered the postseason as the No. 6 seed in the AFC, no one could have guessed that fans in Tennessee would be looking for the Play their own team when they scanned their TV channels for the AFC championship match on Sunday. However, here they are.

Today's game Chiefs vs. Titans in Kansas City, scheduled to start at 3:05 p.m. ET, will be displayed on CBS. The winner will advance to Super Bowl 54 and face the 49ers or Packers.

Tennessee came to the game for the AFC title even though the odds are very much against it, and Sunday's clash in Kansas City is no different with the Chiefs as 7.5-point favorites at home. But these Titans, who resemble disturbingly the team that advanced to the Super Bowl 34 years ago, have taken advantage of a helpless mentality.

Against the spread | Direct predictions

With one more annoying victory, the Titans would join the 2010 Packers and the 2005 Steelers as the only number 6 seeds to appear in the Super Bowl since 1990, when the NFL instituted its 12-team playoff format. Both Green Bay and Pittsburgh won the title in those seasons. Tennessee would also join those teams as the only ones to beat each of the first three seeds in their conference to reach the Super Bowl.

The Titans' cargo engine, runner Derrick Henry, has already become the first player with at least 180 yards on the ground in consecutive playoff games in NFL history. With at least 123 more in the AFC championship game, Terrell Davis and John Riggins would be the only players with at least 500 yards on the ground in a postseason in NFL history.

Although the Chiefs are the number 2 seed, they also reached this round in an unlikely way. Kansas City, which fell 24-0 at the beginning of the divisional round against Houston, became the first team to win a game by at least 20 points after losing at least 20 points in the same game in NFL history. That is why it helps to use the reigning MVP of the NFL.

Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes led the return of the Chiefs with 321 aerial yards and five touchdowns without an interception for a 134.6 passer rating, adding 53 yards on the ground.



Field Marshal Patrick Mahomes led the return of the Chiefs with 321 aerial yards and five touchdowns without an interception for a 134.6 passer rating, adding 53 yards on the ground. He became the first player with at least 300 aerial yards, five touchdown passes and 50 yards on the ground in a single postseason game in NFL history.

Now Mahomes, who has eight touchdown passes in three postseason games of his career, needs at least three more against the Titans to tie Kurt Warner at most through the first four playoff games of a player in the history of the NFL. With one more than that, he would become the first player in NFL history with at least four touchdown passes in consecutive playoff games.

With that as background, below is all the information you need to see Chiefs vs.. Titans in the AFC championship game on Sunday, including the TV channel and start time.

What channel is Chiefs vs. today? Titans?

TV channel (national) : CBS

: CBS TV Channel (Kansas City) : KCTV

: KCTV TV Channel (Nashville) : WTVF

: WTVF Live broadcast: Yahoo! The | DAZN (in CA)

The No. 1 team in the network will summon the game Chiefs vs.. Sunday Titans on CBS. That means Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will call the game from the stand, and Tracy Wolfson and Jay Feely will report from the barrier. Gene Steratore is the NFL network rules analyst.

For those who can't see Chiefs vs. Titans on television and want to find the game on the radio, the Tennessee call can be heard on Sirius channel 82 and XM channel 226, and the Kansas City call can be heard on Sirius channel 83 and channel XM 225.

What time does the game Chiefs vs. Titans?

Date : Sunday, January 19

: Sunday, January 19 Start time: 3:05 p.m. ET

Both in our anti-propagation elections and in our direct predictions for the championship round of the NFL playoff conference, Sporting News projected a Chiefs victory over the Titans. Below are the explanations.

Against the spread: the Titans joined in the last quarter to beat the Chiefs 35-32 in the wild game of Team Week 10 in Nashville, the last time Kansas City lost a game. Derrick Henry dominated as usual at the November meeting, with his hurried performance that allowed Tennessee to have all the answers for Patrick Mahomes' big day in his first game after his knee injury.

The Chiefs get revenge at home, and they know it will not be easy after the Titans defeated without fear the Patriots in New England and the Ravens in Baltimore. The Chiefs also have the No. 26 running defense of the regular season, allowing an average of 4.9 yards per carry. They know what's coming and can't wait to stop it, because nobody can.

Rather, the Chiefs should focus on the Titans having pass defense No. 24. Mahomes is completely healthy and red hot, operating at a high level in a more explosive and complete pass game than the one near Tom Brady and Lamar Jackson. So there are no breaks for the Titans in that aspect of the game, and their clashes are bad both against tight end Travis Kelce and against wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Coach Mike Vrabel will push for the Titans to keep him close, and his counterpart, Andy Reid, will force him to be conservative at times. But Kansas City can go full speed in the second half to keep the game out of the reach of Henry and Ryan Tannehill.

With a second consecutive attempt to win the AFC championship at Arrowhead Stadium, the Chiefs will aim, shoot and not fail with Mahomes.

Pick: The Chiefs win 34-27 but fail to cover the spread

Rising star runner Derrick Henry was a nightmare for Baltimore and New England, the teams that finished the regular season with fast defenses No. 5 and 6, respectively.



Directly: On the one hand, Chiefs sown with No. 2 should feel fortunate to attract the Titans with No. 6 in the game for the AFC title instead of, for example, the Ravens or the Patriots, the two annoying Tennessee teams on their way to Kansas City. On the other hand, this is a difficult confrontation for the Chiefs.

Rising star runner Derrick Henry was a nightmare for Baltimore and New England, the teams that finished the regular season with fast defenses No. 5 and 6, respectively. So, what should we expect him to do 6-3, 240 pounds against the defense that ranked 26th in allowed ground yards this season with 128.2 dice per game? Henry's totals so far in the playoffs: 182 yards against the Patriots; 195 yards against the Crows.

While the Chiefs' general defense improved dramatically during the second half of the season, they will have their hands full with the Titans ground game. That was the case in week 10, when Tennessee rushed to visit Kansas City 225-97 and bothered the Chiefs with a last-minute Ryan Tannehill touchdown pass. The best boss defense in the rematch will be your best offensive player.

Tennessee's defense is respectable, but it's not a monster. The Titans took advantage of a lame offensive by the Patriots in the wild card round, and beat the Ravens thanks to the perfect situational football, certainly not because they closed Lamar Jackson and Co., who achieved 530 total yards in the loss.

Patrick Mahomes presents Tennessee with a different kind of challenge with his MVP arm and, based on what he did against the Texans, an apparent willingness to pick up key yards with his legs. He and the Chiefs have been on a roll since the November loss to the Titans, a winning streak of seven games in total.

It will continue revenge against Tennessee and a trip to South Florida.

Pick: Heads 34, Titans 28

Playoff schedule NFL championship games

Below is the full schedule for the rest of the NFL playoffs in 2020, from today's conference championship games to Super Bowl 54, complete with television channels and live streaming links.

Sunday, January 19

Match Start time television channel Live broadcast Bosses against the Titans 3:05 p.m. ET CBS Yahoo / DAZN (CA) 49ers vs. Packers 6:40 p.m. ET Fox Yahoo / DAZN (CA)

Super Bowl 54

Sunday February 2