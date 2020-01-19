West Indies vs Ireland – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLc2f130c9e3bbc1eeae2ae4b8764dccc811% %MINIFYHTMLc2f130c9e3bbc1eeae2ae4b8764dccc812%

Ireland has maintained its 1-0 lead over the West Indies after the second game of its Twenty20 three-game series faded on Saturday.

Only 21 overs were played in Warner Park, Basseterre with Ireland posting 147-9 in their tickets.

Gareth Delany opened the way for visitors with 44, while the West Indies captain, Kieron Pollard, took 4-25.

After a revised target was set at 152 from 19 overs, the West Indies could only reach 16-1 through two overs before the match was canceled.

The final game will be played at Basseterre on Sunday with Ireland eager to avenge the 3-0 loss they suffered in the one-day series earlier this month.

