Was the last interference in the Chiefs' victory over the Titans in the AFC championship game the right decision? The debates on the internet

Because they wouldn't be the NFL playoffs without plus Controversial calls

At the end of the last quarter of Sunday's AFC championship game, which Kansas City won 35-24, a decisive third for the Chiefs became a questionable call for pass interference against the Titans.

The NFL rules on pass interference contain an interesting point. A play does not produce pass interference if "the contact that would normally be considered pass interference, but the players involved cannot capture the pass." So, there are some things to consider here:

The coverage was as close as you can play. The defender turns around, but late.

He was on guard, but the pass was misplaced, a little behind the receiver.

A call of this nature can be considered pass interference through the NFL rule book, but rewards offenses for inaccurate passes in the field. After all, it was a 50-50 call, but by NFL law, it is pass interference

Officials are involved in the trial of considering what exactly a catchable ball is, something that needs a clearer explanation in the NFL rule book.

And, as you can imagine, Twitter took the debate to the waves of the Internet.

I know it's the NFL rule book, but I really hate when unleashed passes are considered interference from defensive passes. The receiver is trying to adjust and its incidental contact. Yes, the corner is not looking at the ball, but when it is Tyreek Hill, it is difficult. – Fire Bill O & # 39; Brien (@UrinatingTree) January 19, 2020

I don't like this interference call or maybe it's the rule. Impossible for the corner to turn its head before touching a ball that is not well thrown. I'm wrong? pic.twitter.com/pZiFLB1Nyp – Bears Barroom (@BearsBarroom) January 19, 2020

The ball / pass interference call under launch is efin gd bs man – Bill Burr (@billburr) January 19, 2020

It is virtually impossible to play Defensive Back in the NFL. The WR slows down in the DB. The DB slows down and looks back to play the ball. Result: Pass interference. #Boo – Dr. Derwin L. Gray (@DerwinLGray) January 19, 2020