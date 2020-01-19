Vote for the star that best dressed in the Producers Guild Awards

The prize season is in full swing!
Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards were held to honor the talented minds that get a project from idea to screen.
There were some stars for an award yesterday, like Bradley Cooper for box office success jester Y Reese witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big little lies, which shows that many of our favorite A-listers are also multiple talents behind the camera.
Last night we obsessively watched all the victories, like Phoebe Waller Bridgeis for Flea bagBut we could not help but also turn our attention to the red carpet before the show, where many of the celebrities shone.
Charlize Theron, for example, stunned with a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile she Bomb co-star Nicole Kidman He drew attention with a white shoulderless jumpsuit that was an instant classic.
Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose white lace blouse combined with black pants proved to be as elegant as it is Smart reserve.
Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a bright yellow number while Zoey DeutchThe multicolored dress was the perfect touch of color.
Constance Wu He also made us green with envy for his strapless set with cashmere print.
Other stars opted for full sets of glamor, such as Kate Beckinsalefully adorned monkey or Rachel BrosnahanWonderful one-shoulder black sequin dress that had a feathered hem.
Check out the best dresses below and discover what star style you think won the night!
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Charlize Theron
the Bomb The actress presents a black and white dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Brad Pitt
The actor poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Nicole Kidman
the Bomb Y Big little lies The star is all smiles.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Eva Longoria
The actress shines in gold.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Zoey Deutch
The actress poses in a multicolored dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Laura Dern
the Marriage history, Little woman Y Big little lies The star makes a pose.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Idina Menzel
the Frozen 2 The actress poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Bong Joon-Ho
the Parasite The director arrives at the event.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Kate Beckinsale
The actress poses in a bright suit.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Rachel Brosnahan
the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel The star surprises with a shiny black dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Constance Wu
The actress poses in a green dress.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Octavia Spencer
The actress poses on the red carpet.
Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Kaitlyn Dever
the Last man standing The actress presents a daring look.
John Salangsang / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images
Brad Pitt
The actor accepts the David O. Selznick award.