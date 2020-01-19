Vote for the star that best dressed in the Producers Guild Awards

The prize season is in full swing!

Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards were held to honor the talented minds that get a project from idea to screen.

There were some stars for an award yesterday, like Bradley Cooper for box office success jester Y Reese witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big little lies, which shows that many of our favorite A-listers are also multiple talents behind the camera.

Last night we obsessively watched all the victories, like Phoebe Waller Bridgeis for Flea bagBut we could not help but also turn our attention to the red carpet before the show, where many of the celebrities shone.

Charlize Theron, for example, stunned with a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile she Bomb co-star Nicole Kidman He drew attention with a white shoulderless jumpsuit that was an instant classic.

Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose white lace blouse combined with black pants proved to be as elegant as it is Smart reserve.

Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a bright yellow number while Zoey DeutchThe multicolored dress was the perfect touch of color.

Constance Wu He also made us green with envy for his strapless set with cashmere print.

Other stars opted for full sets of glamor, such as Kate Beckinsalefully adorned monkey or Rachel BrosnahanWonderful one-shoulder black sequin dress that had a feathered hem.

Check out the best dresses below and discover what star style you think won the night!

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Charlize Theron

the Bomb The actress presents a black and white dress.

Brad Pitt, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor poses on the red carpet.

Nicole Kidman, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Nicole Kidman

the Bomb Y Big little lies The star is all smiles.

Eva Longoria, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Eva Longoria

The actress shines in gold.

Zoey Deutch, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Zoey Deutch

The actress poses in a multicolored dress.

Laura Dern, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Laura Dern

the Marriage history, Little woman Y Big little lies The star makes a pose.

Idina Menzel, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Idina Menzel

the Frozen 2 The actress poses on the red carpet.

Bong Joon-Ho, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Bong Joon-Ho

the Parasite The director arrives at the event.

Kate Beckinsale, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Kate Beckinsale

The actress poses in a bright suit.

Rachel Brosnahan, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Rachel Brosnahan

the Wonderful Mrs. Maisel The star surprises with a shiny black dress.

Constance Wu, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Constance Wu

The actress poses in a green dress.

Octavia Spencer, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Octavia Spencer

The actress poses on the red carpet.

Kaitlyn Dever, Producers Guild Awards 2020

Jordan Strauss / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Kaitlyn Dever

the Last man standing The actress presents a daring look.

Brad Pitt, Producers Guild Awards 2020

John Salangsang / Invision for the Producers Guild of America / AP Images

Brad Pitt

The actor accepts the David O. Selznick award.

