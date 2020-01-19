Vote for the star that best dressed in the Producers Guild Awards

The prize season is in full swing!

Last night at the Hollywood Palladium, the 31st Annual Producers Guild Awards were held to honor the talented minds that get a project from idea to screen.

There were some stars for an award yesterday, like Bradley Cooper for box office success jester Y Reese witherspoonwith Nicole Kidman for the second season of Big little lies, which shows that many of our favorite A-listers are also multiple talents behind the camera.

Last night we obsessively watched all the victories, like Phoebe Waller Bridgeis for Flea bagBut we could not help but also turn our attention to the red carpet before the show, where many of the celebrities shone.

Charlize Theron, for example, stunned with a simple but elegant black and white dress. Meanwhile she Bomb co-star Nicole Kidman He drew attention with a white shoulderless jumpsuit that was an instant classic.

Another star to rock some neutrals was Kaitlyn Dever, whose white lace blouse combined with black pants proved to be as elegant as it is Smart reserve.

Other stars played with more colorful looks, with Eva Longoria shining in a bright yellow number while Zoey DeutchThe multicolored dress was the perfect touch of color.