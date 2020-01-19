View all looks SAG Awards 2020 Red Carpet Fashion

Ladies and gentlemen, the prize season is just beginning!

Only two weeks after the 2020 Golden Globes started a new year, Hollywood is joining once again for the 26th. Annual Delivery of the Actors Guild Awards.

Held at The Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, the live broadcast will feature the most important movie and television stars.

And although the program won't have a host, big names of projects like The wonderful Mrs. Maisel, game of Thrones, The morning show, Once upon a time … in Hollywood Y Bomb We will be there. While most winners will not be announced until later tonight, E! The news can confirm Robert de Niro will receive the SAG Life Achievement Award from Leonardo Dicaprio.

However, before the fun begins, we have to talk about the fabulous fashion in Southern California.

